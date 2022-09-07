Boys Best of the Week: Cross country teams compete over holiday weekend

SPARTA — The area's cross country teams were busy over the holiday weekend.

The third annual Highland Flying Scots Invitational saw Olentangy Liberty and Delaware Hayes finish 1-2 as teams with 77 and 105 points and Zeke Galbraith of West Holmes win the race in a time of 16:30. There were 131 runners and 15 teams competing as Highland finished third with 123 points.

For the Scots, Hunter Bolton and Joel Roberts were 12th and 13th in 17:27 and 17:29, and Cael Gilmore was 23rd in 18:04, while Grath Garee was 37th in 18:04. Brendan Lester finished the scoring with a 43rd in 18:32, while Caleb Wetzel and Matthew Miller were 59th and 60th in 18:57 and 19:01.

The Bucyrus Elks Invitational was held at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Buckeye Valley won the event with 81 points, while Pleasant was runner-up with 84 points. Elgin was eighth in the 12-team event that had 121 runners.

Leading Pleasant was Will Lichtenberger who was sixth in 18:07. He was followed by Nick Swartz (14th, 18:32), Caleb Cameron (15th, 18:35), Jonah Bowdle (27th, 19:16), Ben Dunham (29th, 19:21), Liam Curtis (36th, 19:39) and Elijah McGinniss (50th, 20:30).

Ethan Marshall ran a 17:54 for fifth place for the Comets. Behind him were Sage Brewer (26th, 19:14), Kolby Wadderbeck (30th, 19:21), Peyton Zempter (58th, 21:07), Gabe Freshour (73rd, 22:33) and David Colby (85th, 23:21).

Ridgedale's Brogan Weston was 17th in 18:44, and teammate Isaac Lust was 24th in 19:05, while River Valley's Chase Osborne was 19th in 18:45.

Marion Harding finished eighth at the Wapakoneta Night Invitational as Kade Sutherland was seventh in 17:13 and Carter Ferguson 18th in 17:50. Also competing for the Presidents were Peyton Ward (66th, 19:52), Sebastian Swihart (80th, 20:56) and Harrison Owings (123rd, 25:46).

Cardington competed at the Westerville North Classic and finished fifth. Leading the Pirates were Aidan Reitmire who was 13th in 18:22 and A.J. Brehm who was 19th in 19:02. Also running for Cardington were Brandon Hughes (34th, 20:39), Brayden Rammelsberg (38th, 20:51), Isaac Dela Cruz (46th, 22:03), Ryan Clinger (48th, 22:26) and Brayden Lackey (55th, 28:03).

Here are some other highlights among the area's boys fall sports teams and athletes from the previous week:

∎ Earlier in the week, Harding hosted Elgin and Ridgedale in a tri-meet. Elgin won it with 33 points and Harding had 36. Sutherland won the race in 18:05, and Ferguson was third in 18:48.

∎ Highland's soccer team wrapped up a three-match stretch in five days early last week, losing 11-1 to Ontario with Patrick Bracken and Caleb Hunter getting assists on the Zane Sheets goal. In a 4-1 loss to Franklin Heights, Sheets scored off a Dylan Thomas assist.

∎ River Valley's soccer squad fell 3-1 to Whetstone with all three goals coming in the final 12 minutes of the match. Gabe Douce scored, and J.R. Bates had nine saves for the Vikings. In a 4-1 loss to Clear Fork, Douce had the goal, and Bates ended with seven saves.

∎ River Valley's golfers topped Marion Harding 172-175. Chase Smith led the Vikings with a 38, while Logan Runyon had a 43, Hayden Foltz a 45 and Thomas Kaufman a 46. For Harding, Jacob Beaschler was medalist with a 37 and followed by Connor McCoy's 43, Austin Allen's 47, Rayma Smith's 48 and Aiden Miller and Gavyn Baumgartner's 51s.

∎ Highland's Emerson Grassbaugh was medalist with a 36 in a 173-189 loss to Clear Fork at Deer Ridge.

∎ Benjamin Logan got by North Union 192-199 in golf. Miles Hall and Max Parish led the Wildcats with with 48s, while Tayden Peck had a 50 and Austyn Wilson a 53. In a 178-208 loss to Indian Lake, Peck shot 50 and Hall and Wilson 51s.

In last week's poll, Pleasant golfer Dawson Hall, who shot a 39 in a win over River Valley and Highland, took 641 of 1,139 votes (56 percent) to win it. Other nominees were River Valley soccer and football's Hudson Pollock, Mount Gilead cross country's Will Baker, Highland soccer's Dylan Thomas and Northmor cross country's Ryan Lehman.