Cycling

BBC

Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
MOTORSPORTS

