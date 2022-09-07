Report: Evictions throughout Allegheny County back up to pre-pandemic levels

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A new report says evictions in Pittsburgh and throughout Allegheny County are back up to pre-pandemic levels.

Allegheny County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) ended July 31, and since then, eviction filings have steadily been on the rise.

According to the eviction tracking site “Eviction Lab,” Allegheny County saw 270 eviction filings last week. That’s the highest number since before the pandemic.

Since July 10, Eviction Lab data shows McKeesport leads the way in our area with the most renters locked out, followed by the Mount Oliver and Wilkinsburg areas.

In addition to rental assistance ending, housing rights advocates say new guidelines requiring renters make three times rental costs and affordable housing rates rising 20% are contributing to the growing number of evictions.

In total, 18,000 households received some sort of rental assistance through the program in Allegheny County before it ended about a month and a half ago.

