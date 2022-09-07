ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Report: Evictions throughout Allegheny County back up to pre-pandemic levels

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A new report says evictions in Pittsburgh and throughout Allegheny County are back up to pre-pandemic levels.

Allegheny County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) ended July 31, and since then, eviction filings have steadily been on the rise.

According to the eviction tracking site “Eviction Lab,” Allegheny County saw 270 eviction filings last week. That’s the highest number since before the pandemic.

Since July 10, Eviction Lab data shows McKeesport leads the way in our area with the most renters locked out, followed by the Mount Oliver and Wilkinsburg areas.

In addition to rental assistance ending, housing rights advocates say new guidelines requiring renters make three times rental costs and affordable housing rates rising 20% are contributing to the growing number of evictions.

In total, 18,000 households received some sort of rental assistance through the program in Allegheny County before it ended about a month and a half ago.



Comments / 11

Connie Nania
3d ago

There.is no reason for not paying rent during pandemic,people were given stimulus checks and if you were out of work,the highest unemployment in the history of this country.Many did continue to pay their rent; but some took advantage of the senseless moratorium on rent payments.This is Democrat government at it's worst!! While landlords were still paying taxes on property the tenants chose to not pay rent while moving in flat screen TV sand new furniture.Thus government penalizes people who live responsibly ,like the landlords who managed to buy the buildings some with mortgages,and rewards the derelicts who chose to squander the money the government gave them.

Reply
9
Charles Hack
3d ago

don't have any pity for those being evicted, why happened to your stimulus money and if you were layed off from a job all the extra unemployment money you received.

Reply
4
pghcitypaper.com

Five concerning quotes from new survey on jail conditions

New survey results from the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work provide a bleak snapshot of conditions at the Allegheny County Jail last fall. The survey, designed to help the Jail Oversight Board's Inmate Welfare Fund subcommittee determine best uses for revenue generated by commissary sales, had a response rate of 89%, which Director of Allegheny County Department of Human Services Erin Dalton called “impressive.” The incentive to participate in the survey was a bottle of Pepsi.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

URA weighs joining Housing Authority to aid new homeowners

In an effort to help first time homebuyers contend with rising real estate costs, the City of Pittsburgh set aside $15 million from federal American Rescue Plan aid for grants and deferred mortgages. The Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA], the city’s economic development agency, discussed the emerging OwnPGH program on Thursday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
