Hollis, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Manchester West girls tumble to Fall Mountain, 6-0

MANCHESTER, NH — It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Manchester West girls soccer team. The Blue Knights have managed just one goal on the season, while struggling to an 0-5-0 record. On Thursday, West played host to a talented young squad from Fall...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Titans rumble past Little Green, 48-14

NASHUA, NH — At the end of the day, most football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage, a sliver of real estate affectionately known as “the trenches.”. Friday night at Stellos Stadium, Nashua North dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, cruising to a 48-14 win over Manchester Central.
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The skid stops here! New Hampshire victorious at last

Reading, Pa. – New Hampshire fell behind three separate times against Reading on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, but they responded to tie the game each time. In the end, the Fisher Cats (22-39, 53-76) won, 11-7, in 11 innings over the Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies, 28-32, 57-72). The...
READING, PA
manchesterinklink.com

Citywide Arts Festival: Connecting community through the power of art

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester is home to a diverse and thriving art scene, and you may have noticed mini monsters around the city over the past weeks. These are just the beginning of what will kick off a vibrant display of all types of expression and art next week as the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival unfolds from September 12 – 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Mosquito control spraying set for Sept. 12 on city properties

MANCHESTER, NH –City of Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that there will be spraying to control adult mosquitoes on Monday September 12 from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. If weather conditions are not acceptable on September 12, 2022, spraying will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the same time.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City redistributes Green’s responsibilities following resignation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the resignation of Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green, the City of Manchester seeks to continue her work through different parts of local government. Issues related to homeless/houseless encampments will be coordinated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Team. Residents can still utilize the See Click...
MANCHESTER, NH
