Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester West girls tumble to Fall Mountain, 6-0
MANCHESTER, NH — It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Manchester West girls soccer team. The Blue Knights have managed just one goal on the season, while struggling to an 0-5-0 record. On Thursday, West played host to a talented young squad from Fall...
manchesterinklink.com
Titans rumble past Little Green, 48-14
NASHUA, NH — At the end of the day, most football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage, a sliver of real estate affectionately known as “the trenches.”. Friday night at Stellos Stadium, Nashua North dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, cruising to a 48-14 win over Manchester Central.
manchesterinklink.com
The skid stops here! New Hampshire victorious at last
Reading, Pa. – New Hampshire fell behind three separate times against Reading on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, but they responded to tie the game each time. In the end, the Fisher Cats (22-39, 53-76) won, 11-7, in 11 innings over the Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies, 28-32, 57-72). The...
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 8-11: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester
KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm. Ryan Williamson / Elm Street House of Pizza Patio (Manchester) / 6pm. Charlie Chronopolous / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm. Tom Rousseau / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm. Justin Jordan / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm. Lewis Goodwin Duo / Murphy’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Citywide Arts Festival: Connecting community through the power of art
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester is home to a diverse and thriving art scene, and you may have noticed mini monsters around the city over the past weeks. These are just the beginning of what will kick off a vibrant display of all types of expression and art next week as the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival unfolds from September 12 – 18.
manchesterinklink.com
Mosquito control spraying set for Sept. 12 on city properties
MANCHESTER, NH –City of Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that there will be spraying to control adult mosquitoes on Monday September 12 from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. If weather conditions are not acceptable on September 12, 2022, spraying will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the same time.
manchesterinklink.com
State, Manchester police called to former YDC for disturbance; second time in 3 weeks
MANCHESTER, NH – For the second time in about three weeks, State and Manchester police were sent to the John H. Sununu Youth Services for uncontrolled residents. Within a 24-hour time span, state and Manchester police were dispatched three times to the juvenile detention from early Friday evening and about 9:10 a.m. Saturday.
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Michael Wolf is hoping Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the city’s Community Event and Activation Grant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Services resigns, a ‘major loss’ to the city after having a ‘positive impact’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday morning Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long urged Schonna Green not to go. “She told me she was going to resign and I told her not to,” says Long. “I told her that I think she’s a breath of fresh air for the city of Manchester, and that I didn’t want her to leave.”
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
manchesterinklink.com
City redistributes Green’s responsibilities following resignation
MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the resignation of Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green, the City of Manchester seeks to continue her work through different parts of local government. Issues related to homeless/houseless encampments will be coordinated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Team. Residents can still utilize the See Click...
manchesterinklink.com
Kayla Montgomery arrested on warrant after missed court appearance
MANCHESTER, NH – Kayla Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a city residence after a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear Thursday at a court hearing. Attorney General John M. Formella and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said she would be held in jail until...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manchesterinklink.com
Harmony’s step-mom misses court hearing; capias issued for her arrest
MANCHESTER, NH – A judge issued a capias (a writ ordering an arrest) for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear Thursday morning for a hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. Judge Amy Messer approved the state’s request for Montgomery’s arrest after 40 minutes had passed from...
Comments / 0