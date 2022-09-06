After News Anchor Suffers Stroke on Live TV, How to Spot the Signs of a Stroke and What to Do to Help

Read full article on original website
Julie Chin, news anchor that suffered a stroke on air, speaks out after her diagnosis
An Oklahoma news anchor who experienced stroke symptoms during a live broadcast returned to her studio to give an update on her health. Julie Chin, an anchor for 2 News Oklahoma, was midway through a newscast on Saturday morning when she began to suffer the symptoms of a stroke. She left the set and was later transported to the hospital. According to Ms Chin's doctors, she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke." Shortly after the incident, she took to Facebook to assure everyone that she was doing alright and recovering. On Tuesday night, 2 Oklahoma News aired a pre-recorded...
Beloved Wisconsin morning news anchor mourned after her sudden death aged 27
A “beloved” morning anchor with Wisconsin’s ABC affiliate WAOW News 9 has died of a suspect suicide, her family say. Neena Pacholke, 27, passed away suddenly on Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn told the news site. “My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.”Neena Pacholke grew up in Tampa and was a star basketball player for the University of South Florida...
A news anchor started having a stroke on live TV. Here are the subtle warning signs she noticed on-air.
"I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter," KJRH's Julie Chin said.
IFLScience
News Anchor Has Stroke Live On Air – Here Are The Signs To Look Out For
While reporting on NASA’s scrubbed Artemis I rocket launch on Saturday morning, news anchor Julie Chin started to experience what she described as “the beginnings of a stroke.”. Chin was reading the news for an NBC station in Tulsa over the weekend when she started stumbling on her...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Woman with ‘rotting skin’ credits birthing twins to discovering mystery illness
Jennifer French found out she had liver failure shortly after giving birth to her second set of twins.French, 38, now credits her twins for “saving her life” after they led to the diagnosis of a mystery illness which caused her skin to “rot”.She says she first noticed her skin turning black in March 2017, and began to suffer from chilblains which causes itchy swelling on the skin as a reaction to cold temperatures.Even the slightest breeze on her skin left her in so much pain she was “unable to walk”, but doctors struggled to find the cause of her symptoms.French’s...
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
'We always surrounded him with love': NBC News' Richard Engel reveals that his 'beloved' six-year-old son Henry has died after a years-long battle with an incurable brain disorder
NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel announced that his six-year-old son Henry has died after years of battling an incurable neurological disorder. The 48-year-old journalist's oldest son was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that leads to severe cognitive deficits and physical impairment. The condition is rare, even more so in boys, and there is no cure.
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
'I Drink Too Much': Disgraced Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Admits He Drinks To 'Settle His Mind' & 'Deal With Emotions'
Chris Cuomo recently admitted he “drinks too much” in an effort to settle his mind and deal with his emotions following his unceremonious departure from CNN, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling admission came on Thursday during an episode of the 52-year-old disgraced ex-CNN host’s struggling new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project.While speaking about his working out, his exercise routine and daily diet, Cuomo revealed he believes he drinks too much – although he does not believe he is an alcoholic.“I drink too much,” Cuomo said while also discussing mental health, the stigma surrounding anti-depressants and therapy. “I'm thinking about that —...
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
7-year-old boy with congenital heart defect denied lifesaving medical device by insurance company
Update: After this story aired, Rachel Moyer, who runs the Greg Moyer AED Fund, shipped an AED to Decker's parents, who will carry it with them to Decker's sports activities. A Tennessee family is hoping their fight to get a lifesaving medical device for their son highlights the need for doctors — and not insurance companies — to make crucial health care decisions.
Pastor pronounced brain dead by doctors shows signs of life minutes before organs harvested
The wife of a North Carolina pastor who was pronounced brain dead by doctors says he miraculously began showing signs of neurological activity minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. Ryan Marlow, 37, had spent two weeks in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center suffering from listeria when doctors declared him “clinically deceased” on 27 August, wife Megan Marlow said in a livestream on Facebook.The father of three’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling on the brain, and had suffered “neurological death”, doctors told her.She was told that Mr...
survivornet.com
Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer
A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
survivornet.com
Teaching Assistant, 22, Mistakenly Diagnosed with Anxiety, Doctors Overlooked ‘Football-Sized’ Bowel Cancer Tumor Due to Her Young Age
Teaching assistant Sophie Anderson was misdiagnosed with anxiety and other common issues like IBS for years before doctors found a football-sized tumor on her bowel at just 22 years old. After many years of distress in not knowing what was wrong with her, Sophie needed a life-saving surgery. Bowel cancer...
As a cancer patient, I felt dismissed by doctors. As a doctor, I am desperate for the system to change
The young patient sitting across from me is no longer calm. His left hand is clenched in a fist, his right one is shaking. Red blotches have broken out on his neck. “Why am I sick?” he asks. This isn’t the first time he’s asked this question. The doctors...
A woman was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer after doctors sent her home with cough syrup
Alix Burnard, 29, said she was so sick that she couldn't leave the house without a cup to catch her phlegm and eventually couldn't climb stairs.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, Was Told Her Stomach Troubles Were ‘Part Of Pregnancy’ By Doctors Who Dismissed Her Symptoms: But It Was Cancer
A devoted mom is battling colon cancer; she was diagnosed two months after giving birth. Doctors dismissed her initial symptoms. Colon, or bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel. Always advocate for your health; be pushy, our experts say. Amanda Crossley, a 32-year-old...
