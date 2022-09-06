After News Anchor Suffers Stroke on Live TV, How to Spot the Signs of a Stroke and What to Do to Help

Jennifer French found out she had liver failure shortly after giving birth to her second set of twins.French, 38, now credits her twins for “saving her life” after they led to the diagnosis of a mystery illness which caused her skin to “rot”.She says she first noticed her skin turning black in March 2017, and began to suffer from chilblains which causes itchy swelling on the skin as a reaction to cold temperatures.Even the slightest breeze on her skin left her in so much pain she was “unable to walk”, but doctors struggled to find the cause of her symptoms.French’s...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO