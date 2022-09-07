ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Red Cross: Landslide kills 15 in remote Uganda district

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoDmV_0hl9EgPx00
1 of 3

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A landslide triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

The group reported Wednesday that most of the victims are “mothers and children,” calling the landslide in the hilly district of Kasese a disaster.

Kasese, which lies near the border with Congo, is prone to deadly mudslides during rainy seasons.

Ugandan police and other authorities didn’t immediately comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s health authorities have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital. Egypt is the latest in the Middle East to join countries with reported monkeypox cases; Israel and the United Arab Emirates identified their first cases of the viral disease in May and Lebanon did so in June. The health ministry statement, which was released late on Wednesday, also said that the contacts of the patient, who holds EU residency, are being monitored according to international medical standards recommended by the World Health Organization. The statement did not say where exactly the case was detected or elaborate further.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy