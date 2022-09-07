ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

u.today

Cardano: Large Investors Continue Buying, Here's What Might Impact Price

STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour

STOCKS
u.today

Here's What Cardano (ADA) Holders on Exchanges Can Do to Prepare Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork

MARKETS
Cardano
u.today

Bitcoin Gives Hope Ahead of Powell's Speech; What It Needs to Keep Uptrend

CURRENCIES
u.today

Kulfi Finance Fixed Rate Lending Protocol to Bring Certainty to Cardano DEFI Space

Fixed income markets are thus inefficient and ripe for disruption, and DeFi is perfectly positioned to rapidly innovate on efficiency, liquidity, transparency, and accessibility for the largest financial market in the world. With the longer term stability that borrowing and lending at fixed rates brings, Kulfi will enable new and exciting fully decentralized use cases for DeFi. Kulfi’s model is a fixed rate lending product on Cardano that gives users the certainty needed to plan for the future without relying on entrenched and exploitative financial institutions.
CREDITS & LOANS
u.today

Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?

STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Rallies by 10%, Becomes One of Most Profitable Assets

STOCKS
#Price Drop#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ada#Merge
u.today

Bitcoin May Face Another Crash Due to This ECB Move: Details

CURRENCIES
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 8

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

This Macro Data Suggests Market Bounce Is Ahead

MARKETS
u.today

Chronoly (CRNO) Avoids Cryptocurrency Market Sell-Off As Token Successfully Moving Through Early Stages Of Offering

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

MicroStrategy Returns To Buy More Bitcoin, Will This Impact BTC Price?

STOCKS
u.today

New Terra LUNA Records 3,300% Spike in Trading Volumes as Price Triples, What Is Happening?

STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Surging 9% Causes Sharp Increase in Open Interest on Major Crypto Exchanges

MARKETS
u.today

Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers

Leading brokerage firm Robinhood says that it is working on enabling transfers for Cardano (ADA). As reported by U.Today, Robinhood listed the ADA token on Sept. 1. Prior to that, the zero-fee brokerage service also added support for Solana (SOL), Compound (COMP), Polygon (POL) and several other cryptocurrencies. Robinhood launched...
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10

MARKETS
u.today

BingX Exchange Removes Fees for Spot Trading

Pioneering concept of "social trading": What is BingX?. As crypto capitalization collapses again, leading centralized exchange BingX announced an unusual promo campaign to support traders and attract a new generation of users to the platform. BingX exchange removes trading fees amid bear market. According to the official statement shared by...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Terra Classic (LUNC) Showing Highest Positive Gains in Top 100, What's Happening?

STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

MARKETS

