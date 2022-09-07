Read full article on original website
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
Cardano: Large Investors Continue Buying, Here's What Might Impact Price
Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour
Here's What Cardano (ADA) Holders on Exchanges Can Do to Prepare Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork
Bitcoin Gives Hope Ahead of Powell's Speech; What It Needs to Keep Uptrend
Kulfi Finance Fixed Rate Lending Protocol to Bring Certainty to Cardano DEFI Space
Fixed income markets are thus inefficient and ripe for disruption, and DeFi is perfectly positioned to rapidly innovate on efficiency, liquidity, transparency, and accessibility for the largest financial market in the world. With the longer term stability that borrowing and lending at fixed rates brings, Kulfi will enable new and exciting fully decentralized use cases for DeFi. Kulfi’s model is a fixed rate lending product on Cardano that gives users the certainty needed to plan for the future without relying on entrenched and exploitative financial institutions.
Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Rallies by 10%, Becomes One of Most Profitable Assets
Bitcoin May Face Another Crash Due to This ECB Move: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 8
This Macro Data Suggests Market Bounce Is Ahead
Chronoly (CRNO) Avoids Cryptocurrency Market Sell-Off As Token Successfully Moving Through Early Stages Of Offering
MicroStrategy Returns To Buy More Bitcoin, Will This Impact BTC Price?
New Terra LUNA Records 3,300% Spike in Trading Volumes as Price Triples, What Is Happening?
Bitcoin Surging 9% Causes Sharp Increase in Open Interest on Major Crypto Exchanges
Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers
Leading brokerage firm Robinhood says that it is working on enabling transfers for Cardano (ADA). As reported by U.Today, Robinhood listed the ADA token on Sept. 1. Prior to that, the zero-fee brokerage service also added support for Solana (SOL), Compound (COMP), Polygon (POL) and several other cryptocurrencies. Robinhood launched...
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10
BingX Exchange Removes Fees for Spot Trading
Pioneering concept of "social trading": What is BingX?. As crypto capitalization collapses again, leading centralized exchange BingX announced an unusual promo campaign to support traders and attract a new generation of users to the platform. BingX exchange removes trading fees amid bear market. According to the official statement shared by...
Terra Classic (LUNC) Showing Highest Positive Gains in Top 100, What's Happening?
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment
