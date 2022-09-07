Read full article on original website
Does Reducing Unemployment through Government Spending Boost the Economy? – Frank Shostak
Some experts hold that the key to economic growth is to strengthen the labor market, which is based on the view that because of the reduction in the number of unemployed workers, more individuals can afford to increase spending. As a result, economic growth follows suit. The Expanding Pool of...
The Inflation Tide Appears To Be Turning – William Luther
The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten monetary policy may finally be paying off. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, grew at a continuously compounding annual rate of 6.0 percent from July 2021 to July 2022, down from 6.5 percent in the previous month.
Ray Dalio On How The US Dollar Will Lose Reserve Currency Status (Implications For Gold Investors) – Mike Swanson
This has been a wild year in the financial markets. Ray Dalio’s book on the changing structures in geopolitics and global finance came out before the Russian invasion of Ukraine shook up world. But his book provides a great study of world economic history to help navigate the coming years by providing a great warning of huge changes to come. In the book he shows how several countries lost their world reverse currency status, with implications for how it is most likely to happen with the US dollar. This all matters to stock market investors and to those that invest in gold and silver in particular.
Tactical Strategy Allocation – Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen
Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about tactical strategy allocation and the recent moves in precious metals, bonds, and the US dollar. How will the pending energy crisis in Europe affect global markets?. Is the Central Bank tightening by the US Federal Reserve driving the...
3 Months of QT Down – Robert Aro
Three months have passed since quantitative easing officially began. Per the official plan the Fed was to reduce US Treasuries by a maximum of $30 billion and Mortgage-Backed Securities by $17.5 billion per month. So far they’ve been reducing their assets by around half of the total limit of $47.5 billion a month. This was noted for the month of June (1 month of QT) and then July. Continuing from the August 3 data release until August 31, the changes are as follows.
