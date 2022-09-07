Read full article on original website
Thieves go door-to-door on mailboxes, contents: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Several residents on the street reported around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 mail had been removed from their home mailboxes. Police found at least some of their missing mail deposited in one neighbor’s mailbox at a home on the end of the street, although that may have been a similar tactic employed a few days earlier in Pepper Pike.
Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New footage released to 19 News shows a man arrested in July after climbing through a luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 3, according to an incident report from the Cleveland Police Department. Security camera footage...
OVI suspect passes out, then drives off: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Asleep behind the wheel: Crocker Road. Officers at 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 1 found a truck stopped at Crocker and Detroit roads with the driver passed out behind the wheel, according to a police press release. The vehicle was in drive and the driver’s foot was...
Cleveland police investigating three homicides that took place within 24 hours
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating three homicides that took place throughout the city on Thursday. The first slaying happened at 5:45 a.m. In that instance, Robert Hall Jr., 31, of Euclid crashed his vehicle into a pole after he was shot on West 41st Street and Clark Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police investigate stolen car reports: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Clifton Boulevard. An apartment resident at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 31 reported his vehicle was stolen sometime the previous night. Broken glass was found in the parking lot. Grand theft vehicle: Plover Street. A resident called police at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 27...
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Cleveland police say missing man found
The Cleveland Division of Police sent out a report Saturday of a missing person.
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
Joyriders tour campus in security staff golf cart: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police responded to the Ursuline College campus Sept. 5 on a report of two unidentified males joyriding in a security staff golf cart that they commandeered around 7:30 p.m. The cart was found safe, sound and abandoned by the suspects, who could not be located after they jumped into a car and took off. They are not believed to be students, police noted.
Driver threatens to shoot man for not using turn signal: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 7:35 p.m. Aug. 30, a man told police that another driver had threatened to shoot him after a traffic altercation. The other driver was found and admitted that he had threatened the first driver because he did not use a turn signal. The 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on...
12-year-old charged in Cleveland Heights shooting
A 12-year-old is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
Man throws bleach into woman’s face: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 5:05 a.m. Sept. 7, police were called to a home on a report of a disturbance involving a man and two women. It was learned that the man had been evicted from his Cleveland Heights home two days earlier and that one of the women had allowed him to store his belongings at her home while he found a new place to live.
Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street
CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
Man finds eating too many edibles was not the high point of his day: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 1 around 2 a.m., police assisted the Avon Lake Fire Department in a case of a man who had consumed too many THC edibles. He was transported to the hospital. On August 29, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Two cars were towed, and their license plates were seized.
Man arrested for striking his mother with a lawn chair: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Kenyon Road, where a 52-year-old Shaker Heights woman reported that her son, a Shaker Heights man, 21, had struck her with a lawn chair. Officers arrested the man for domestic violence. EMS treated the woman for minor...
Man runs from traffic stop but is identified by his father: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A man fled on foot from a traffic stop for speeding around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 31. He was identified as a 25-year-old Mayfield man. When his father was contacted, he said his son had been drinking. The father responded to take possession of the vehicle, which was registered in his...
