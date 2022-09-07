ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
BROOK PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
CLEVELAND, OH
