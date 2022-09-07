ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing

Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
Pleasanton Express

Volleyball results from Sept. 6

All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
PLEASANTON, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
KIII 3News

Gun confiscated from student at Calallen High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School went on lockdown this afternoon after a student was caught with a gun on campus, the district confirmed to 3NEWS. Calallen ISD officials said just after 1 p.m., a student reported to administration that another student had a gun. The campus went into lockdown procedures and the student was quickly detained and the gun confiscated, Calallen ISD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police

A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Corpus Christi, TX — 15 Top Places!

Corpus Christi, nestled on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico, is a stunning coastal city in the Lone Star State of Texas. It is home to an impressive array of eateries offering a mouth-watering brunch for your every diet and appetite. Dine at places by the oceanfront boasting scenic...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
