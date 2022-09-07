Read full article on original website
Students of the Coastal Bend visit with loved ones for Grandparent's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a local school today, the Covid-19 protocols changed. Excitement and smiles filled the air at Dr. M.L Gonzalez-Garza school cafeteria as students enjoyed a nice lunch with their grand-parents. A school board member of the charter school, Ernest Garza told 3NEWS, "It's great that...
texashsfootball.com
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing
Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
Calallen High School's lockdown has been lifted
Calallen Independent School District confirms that Calallen High school has been placed on lockdown. No further information has been given at the momeent.
National Suicide Prevention Week: Mathis ISD asking students and staff to wear purple Friday
MATHIS, Texas — This week is National Suicide Prevention Week. Data shows that more than 45,000 Americans die by suicide each year, but there is help available. The new National Suicide Prevention Hotline number has recently been shortened so it is easier to remember: 988. To show support for...
Pleasanton Express
Volleyball results from Sept. 6
All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 3 Scores and Highlights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was the busiest night of the high school football so far with 12 GAMES on the Friday Night Sports Blitz!. Week 3 Friday Night Sports Blitz - Part I (video above):. -Calallen dominates the second half against Flour Bluff. -G-P pulls away from Victoria...
KENS 5
Tesla looks to invest $365M, create 162 jobs for battery refinery near Corpus Christi
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Carmaker Tesla wants to build a lithium-hydroxide refining plant near the Texas Gulf to help in battery production, and it's targeting an area near Robstown as one of at least two proposed sites. Tesla is prepared to invest $365 million into the Nueces County facility through...
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Gun confiscated from student at Calallen High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School went on lockdown this afternoon after a student was caught with a gun on campus, the district confirmed to 3NEWS. Calallen ISD officials said just after 1 p.m., a student reported to administration that another student had a gun. The campus went into lockdown procedures and the student was quickly detained and the gun confiscated, Calallen ISD said.
Student finds small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at W.C. Andrews Elementary School reported seeing a small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the school. School officials along with the Portland Police Department responded and quickly arrived to the scene where the handgun was found....
corpuschristicronica.com
Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police
A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Corpus Christi, TX — 15 Top Places!
Corpus Christi, nestled on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico, is a stunning coastal city in the Lone Star State of Texas. It is home to an impressive array of eateries offering a mouth-watering brunch for your every diet and appetite. Dine at places by the oceanfront boasting scenic...
Premont residents concerned over effects of I-69 Bypass Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bypass is now under construction in Premont, Texas which will route all Highway 281 traffic around the town when it's complete. TxDOT said the project is going to improve public safety by re-routing the highway around the town. Debra Lopez is the bookkeeper at...
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo busts out more music for 2023 lineup
One of Alamo City's biggest annual events just got bigger. After an initial announcement earlier this summer, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo just released the second group of world-renowned talent set to take the stage during the 2023 event. Taking place at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds from...
These San Antonio fans' last-minute sun costumes got them on stage with Bad Bunny
Project solesitos was a success.
Talking to Children of the Corn's Courtney Gains before San Antonio appearance this weekend
Gains, who played the character Malachi, will appear at Southside Scarefest on Saturday and Sunday.
Corpus Christi activist gives her account of meeting Queen Elizabeth II
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are likely few of us in the Coastal Bend who can claim they met the Queen, let alone got the opportunity to shake her hand. Dr. Gloria Scott was graced with the queens presence and even chatted with the late British monarch. Scott met...
Cones block of sinkhole in Corpus Christi street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, beware! A sinkhole has opened up on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane. The hole has been marked off by cones by city officials. Use caution if you have to travel in the area. There is no word on when the hole may be filled...
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services now offers online registration for pets
Animal Care Services wants to remind residents that all cats and dogs must be registered with the City and microchipped.
