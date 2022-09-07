Read full article on original website
There may have been a pretty decent chance ESPN would be sending its storied pregame show to Penn State’s road game at Auburn in Week 3, but the events of Week 2 likely carried some significant influence on ESPN’s plans next week. ESPN announced CollegeGameDay will be broadcasting live from Boone, North Carolina on the campus of Appalachian State. Appalachian State is coming off a signature victory in Week 2 with a road win at Texas A&M. A week after losing an incredibly entertaining shootout against North Carolina, the Mountaineers will now get a chance to be at the center of...
Another big day for Williams leads No. 10 USC past Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jordan Addison, leading No. 10 Southern California past Stanford 41-28 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener. Addison wound up with seven catches for 172 yards and Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, while the Trojans’ opportunistic defense shined again with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — four turnovers that led to 17 points. Dominant USC (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) didn’t have a third-down play until 52 seconds before halftime and punted for the first time with 8:02 left. Williams completed 20 of 27 — 13 of his first 15 — throws and Dye ran for a 27-yard score in a first half that featured 685 yards of offense between the teams. Williams then hit Addison for a 48-yard gain right out of halftime that set up Denis Lynch’s 45-yard field goal. Lynch later missed wide left from 39 yards before hitting from 42 yards.
