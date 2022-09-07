Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss will not offer Rishi Sunak a job in her new cabinet
Defeated rival will not feature in lineup expected to feature Kwarteng, Braverman and Cleverly in top jobs
Suella Braverman: home secretary set to take even harder line on migration
The issue of migration, which dominates the new home secretary’s in-tray, was at the forefront of Suella Braverman’s thoughts when she first arrived in parliament in 2015. In her maiden speech, she recalled how her father, Christie Fernandes, had fled tensions in Kenya to seek a new life in the UK.
Facile, empty and cliched – Liz Truss’s first week has been a disaster
Liz Truss may not make an exciting or popular Tory leader, but she may have one thing going for her. She may be lucky. A mere 12% of voters expect her to be a good prime minister. But, just as Tony Blair was eased into Downing Street by his handling of the death of Diana (his “people’s princess”), so the death of the Queen could help Truss steady and establish herself.
Prince William Was at Center of 'Painful Moments' for Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry feels "many lines were crossed by William" during a dark time for Harry and Meghan Markle, a friend of the prince told author Omid Scobie.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeff Bezos Slammed for Criticizing Response to Queen's Death
Billionaire Amazon founder Bezos got into a Twitter storm with a linguistics professor who described Queen Elizabeth II as "that wretched woman."
Meghan Has 'Diana's Bad Aspects'—Historian Behind 'Racist' Slavery Remark
Meghan Markle's latest U.K. media critic was canceled for saying slavery was not "genocide" or "there wouldn't be so many damn Blacks in Africa or Britain."
Meghan and Harry's One Time U.K. TV Ally Says They Should 'Shut Up'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were told to "shut up" by a TV presenter who fought their corner in the days after the Oprah Winfrey interview.
A Queen who personified continuity and stability leaves at a perilous moment for the world
The Queen became a global icon of leadership even though, and perhaps because, she was not a politician. In many ways, her influence was rooted simply in the fact that year after year, decade after decade, she was there -- always.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
British royals by the numbers: Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a fortune with a murky future
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.
NME
BBC Radio 2 cancel Live In Leeds event following Queen’s death
BBC Radio 2 have announced that their Live In Leeds concert event, due to take place this month, has been cancelled following the death of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.
NME
Queen Elizabeth II dies, aged 96
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, it has been confirmed. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s...
NME
Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death
BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council
The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...
NME
Stormzy addresses crowd at Chris Kaba march: “Keep going because the family needs you”
Stormzy addressed the crowd at a London march protesting the killing of Chris Kaba today (September 10), urging them to “keep going”. Kaba, 24, was shot dead by a Metropolitan Police officer on Monday (September 5) after the car he was in was flagged by an automatic number plate as potentially being linked to a firearms offence.
King Charles III Gets the Hero's Welcome Critics Feared Might Never Come
King Charles III was kissed on the hand while other mourners cried as Britons gathered at Buckingham Palace to grieve for Queen Elizabeth II.
Comments / 0