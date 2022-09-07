ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Guardian

Facile, empty and cliched – Liz Truss’s first week has been a disaster

Liz Truss may not make an exciting or popular Tory leader, but she may have one thing going for her. She may be lucky. A mere 12% of voters expect her to be a good prime minister. But, just as Tony Blair was eased into Downing Street by his handling of the death of Diana (his “people’s princess”), so the death of the Queen could help Truss steady and establish herself.
Fast Company

British royals by the numbers: Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a fortune with a murky future

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.
NME

BBC Radio 2 cancel Live In Leeds event following Queen’s death

BBC Radio 2 have announced that their Live In Leeds concert event, due to take place this month, has been cancelled following the death of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.
NME

Queen Elizabeth II dies, aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, it has been confirmed. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s...
NME

Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death

BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.
The Independent

Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...
