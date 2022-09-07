ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic nations to restrict entry of Russians, hindering access to EU

 3 days ago
VILNIUS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have reached agreement to restrict the entry of Russian citizens travelling from Russia and Belarus, their foreign ministers said on Wednesday.

The three Baltic nations expect to put the entry ban in place by the middle of September. It will include exceptions such as for humanitarian and family reasons, lorry drivers and diplomats, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said.

"In the last couple of weeks and months the border crossing by Russian citizens holding Schengen visas have dramatically increased. This is becoming a public security issue, this is also an issue of a moral and political nature," he told a press conference in Lithuania.

Direct flights between Russia and the EU have been cancelled after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, leaving few options for Russians to travel into the union.

