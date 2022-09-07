Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
cw34.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest
A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wpde.com
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
WPBF News 25
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at...
UPDATE: DELRAY DOCTOR PROFESSES LOVE FOR SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER, IS JAILED
COPS: “WAS LYING IN BED, FEELING ALONE. HE MISSED HER AND STILL LOVED HER…” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach spine surgeon, arrested Tuesday for the second time in weeks, was apparently jailed after he professed his love for a Seven […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
treasurecoast.com
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff office is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Here is the info:. SEEKING ASSISTANCE, NEED TO IDENTIFY – PLEASE SHARE.
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children
A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.
Teen charged with killing 6 has conditions of release request denied
A judge has denied a request to modify the release conditions of a Wellington teen accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash that left six people dead earlier this year.
wflx.com
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting
West Palm Beach police held a press conference Thursday evening with details on the arrest made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in a parking lot on Clematis Street. Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim...
2 facing murder charges after 'targeted' fatal shooting outside West Palm Beach store, police say
WEST PALM BEACH — Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old man in West Palm Beach. City police say Daquinn Maberry and Terrence McMillian targeted Antwan Wellons and another man outside a North Tamarind Avenue grocery store on May 10, firing at them with an AK-47-style rifle and...
cw34.com
Missing child alert issued for boy from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing child alert has been issued for an autistic boy from West Palm Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 5-year-old Dahud Joiletcucer, who is considered endangered. Dahud was last seen near Nugent Trail in West Palm Beach...
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
WPBF News 25
'Look at where the system is failing': West Palm Beach police on criminal investigations, felony arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.
NBC Miami
Death Investigation After Man Dies Following Encounter With Broward Deputies
A death investigation was underway after a man died following an encounter with Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning. The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded...
