Palm Beach County, FL

cw34.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest

A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED

PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wpde.com

'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
LANTANA, FL
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
wflx.com

Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting

West Palm Beach police held a press conference Thursday evening with details on the arrest made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in a parking lot on Clematis Street. Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing child alert issued for boy from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing child alert has been issued for an autistic boy from West Palm Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 5-year-old Dahud Joiletcucer, who is considered endangered. Dahud was last seen near Nugent Trail in West Palm Beach...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'Look at where the system is failing': West Palm Beach police on criminal investigations, felony arrests

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

