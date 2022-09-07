Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be available to pre-order from 1PM today, now we have some more details on the handsets. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro earlier this week, they unveiled the specifications on the handset, although they did not confirm how much RAM each device comes with.
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries
Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments
Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
How to cancel iPhone and iOS subscriptions
With the cost of living increasing on a daily basis is always worthwhile checking if you have any outgoing payments you may no longer need and cancel any iPhone subscriptions you may not longer need. It is all too easy to subscribe to an app and then forget that you are paying a monthly charge for it. Making it more important than ever to make sure that you not paying for any services, apps or subscriptions you no longer use and are costing you your hard earned cash.
Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5
Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.
Vivo Y75s Android smartphone unveiled
We have already seen a couple of new Android smartphones from Vivo this month and now we have another one, the Vivo Y75s. The Vivo Y75s comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 401ppi.
Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases unveiled
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets are now official and we have details on one of the first accessories for the handsets, the Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases. There are new Mujjo iPhone 14 cases available for all of the different iPhone 14 smartphones...
Samsung Developer Conference 2022 announced for October 12th
Samsung has announced that its Samsung Developer Conference 2022 will take place on the 12th of October 2022 at the Moscone North in San Francisco on October 12. The event will be both an in-person event and a virtual event and Samsung will be focusing on its SmartThings platform at the event.
Realme C33 smartphone gets official
Realme has launched a new Android device, the Realme C33, and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The handset is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 and the software is now available to try out on eligible devices. The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download for the Google Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6A.
Deals: Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week. The Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $35.95 and it comes with some great features. Go long...
Top 10 new iOS 16 features (Video)
Apple will be announcing their new iPhone 14 later today, we will also get to find out when they will release their iOS 16 software update. There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16, and now we get to find out about the 10 most used features in iOS 16. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features that are coming to the iPhone.
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
Yaber Pico T1 slimline portable projector
If you are in the market for a small pico portable projector, the new Yaber Pico T1 might be worth more investigation. Marketed as the world’s slimmest projector the Pico T1 measures just 0.52 inches in thickness and features plug and play technology and a features a Smart OS with USB-C screen mirroring and the ability to connect via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cable.
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
Samsung’s home devices are 10% more efficient
Samsung has revealed that it has made its home devices 10 percent more efficient on top of the highest efficiency standard that is used today under the new European energy labeling system. The company has revealed that its latest AI-powered home appliances are designed to be the most energy-efficient of...
How to reset the Apple Watch
With the new Apple Watches announced yesterday, you may want to get your current Apple Watch ready to sell or to give to someone else, in order to do this you will need to reset your Apple Watch. There are times when you may want to reset your Apple Watch,...
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.
Powchell Charger rugged hard shell portable charging case
Drone owners and outdoor adventurers looking for a rugged charging solution that allows you to not only protect your gadgets but also charge them in a safe environment. May be interested in the new Powchell Charger portable charging case offering the latest “power protocol technology “and capable of simultaneously charging for different devices. the 4 charging ports deliver up to a combined total of 110W. Rapid charge, multiple times over with our high-density, high-quality rechargeable Lithium-ion Panasonic battery cells providing 20,000mAh (74Wh).
