Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Father-son duo among first suspects in marijuana smash-and-grabs
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. Police and federal authorities are...
KMOV
Man charged for allegedly stealing $12K in Pokémon cards
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
ATF releases photos of gun store burglary suspects that have used stolen cars to ram front doors
ST. LOUIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for the burglars that have hit multiple gun stores in the St. Louis area in recent weeks using a similar tactic. In a press release, the ATF said its agents are working with several police departments...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
kttn.com
Missouri man faces 10 years in prison after Jury finds him guilty of gun charge
A man from Missouri whose girlfriend told police about a hidden gun was convicted Thursday by a jury of one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rodrick Mitchell, 34, of Breckenridge Hills, Missouri, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13 and could face up to 10 years in prison.
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Investigators say a 19-year-old woman...
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
St. Louis County burglar caught after cashing in $2,000 in lottery tickets
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after breaking into a Breckenridge Hills convenience store twice. Police say this burglar was caught after cashing in stolen lottery tickets. Joseph Scott, 22, is now charged with burglary, property damage, and stealing. According to a court document, Scott...
KSDK
Burglary reported at Green Light Dispensary in Ferguson
A burglary was reported at the dispensary Saturday morning. Ferguson Police Department confirmed the break in, and said officers were on scene investigating.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County. The first crash happened overnight on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Bryant Vetter, 30, of Wright City,...
Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge
Only a small percentage of auto theft-related crimes led to charges in St. Louis city or county in July and August
myleaderpaper.com
Purse stolen from Eureka senior facility tracked to High Ridge
Eureka Police are trying to get in touch with four people who reportedly live at a home on Golden Circle in High Ridge in connection with the theft of a purse, iPhone and Apple watch from a nursing facility. GPS was used to track the phone to the High Ridge home, police reported.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
KMOV
Porch pirate caught on video stealing 3-year-old’s soccer cleats
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A thief was caught on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Seibert Avenue in south St. Louis on Tuesday. The theft of packages from front porches is a crime that hasn’t gone away. Chaz Crabtree is a relative of...
