There may have been a pretty decent chance ESPN would be sending its storied pregame show to Penn State’s road game at Auburn in Week 3, but the events of Week 2 likely carried some significant influence on ESPN’s plans next week. ESPN announced CollegeGameDay will be broadcasting live from Boone, North Carolina on the campus of Appalachian State. Appalachian State is coming off a signature victory in Week 2 with a road win at Texas A&M. A week after losing an incredibly entertaining shootout against North Carolina, the Mountaineers will now get a chance to be at the center of...

BOONE, NC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO