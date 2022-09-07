Read full article on original website
Related
Huge quake hits Papua New Guinea, extent of damage unclear
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Renagi Ravu was meeting with two colleagues at his home in the Papua New Guinea highlands Sunday morning when a huge magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck. Ravu tried to stand up from his chair but couldn't maintain his balance and ended up in...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0