ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The era of needle-free COVID vaccines may be beginning as India approves its first nasal spray

By Grady McGregor
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLrC0_0hl8k07z00

Nathaniel Cao reacts as he gets FluMist Influenza Virus Vaccine at Lincoln Elementary School in Anaheim on Friday, October 23, 2015 in Anaheim, California.

India’s drug regulator authorized the country’s first nasal spray vaccine on Tuesday, marking a large step toward increasing the availability of newly popular needle-free vaccines around the world.

The nasal vaccine was developed by the Indian vaccine firm Bharat Biotech, the maker of the injectable COVAXIN Covid-19, which is widely used in India and received approval for global distribution by the World Health Organization late last year.

Bharat Biotech partnered with the U.S.’s Washington University of St. Louis to make the nasal spray vaccine, the company said. The vaccine, which is called iNCOVACC, uses adenovirus vector vaccine technology to induce an immune response, similar technology to that used in COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S.’s Johnson & Johnson and China’s CanSino. Bharat Biotech said the vaccine proved effective in clinical trials and plans to release data soon to back up its claims.

In announcing the approval, Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella called his firm’s new vaccine a “global game changer” for the development of intranasal vaccine technology. The nasal spray vaccine “has the double benefit of enabling faster development of nasal spray vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunization to protect from emerging variants of concern,” the company said in a press release.

The approval of Bharat Biotech’s nasal spray in India marks the largest breakthrough so far for intranasal vaccine technology in the pandemic, though several other firms have announced that they are already distributing their own COVID nasal spray vaccines.

Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology claimed in April that its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine nasal vaccine — a spray version of its injectable vaccine — was the world’s first nasal vaccine to get regulatory approval in the fight against COVID-19. Iran also claims to have distributed over five million doses of a locally-developed nasal spray vaccine.

Non-injectable vaccine technology has recently taken center stage is the COVID-19 fight.

Bharat Biotech’s nasal spray approval comes just days after China’s CanSino received approval to distribute its own inhaled vaccine in China. Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is slightly different from CanSino’s as it is sniffed through the nose while CanSino’s is inhaled through the mouth.

Scientists have been optimistic that nasal sprays and inhaled vaccines could be the future of COVID-19 vaccine technology due to the possibility that they could be more effective than injectable vaccines at stopping coronaviruses that enter the body through the nose and mouth.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s $270 billion semiconductor bill to battle China isn’t that big a deal, Goldman says. Unless there’s some kind of huge ‘international conflict’

The flashy new semiconductor bill may not do much to fix the global chip shortage, but there might be other big benefits in store for the U.S. Last month, President Joe Biden signed into law the much-awaited CHIPS Act, a package that will funnel more than $70 billion into the American semiconductor industry and set aside approximately $200 billion for further scientific and technological research.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nasal Spray#Clinical Trials#Lincoln Elementary School#Indian#Bharat Biotech#Johnson Johnson
FOXBusiness

Philips recalls more respiratory machines due to possible plastic contamination

Philips Respironics issued another recall on some of its respiratory machines due to a plastic component that could potentially be contaminated with a non-compatible material. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted patients, caregivers and health care providers Monday about the recall of certain bi-level positive airway pressure machines, also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP, which are typically used to treat adult and pediatric patients at home or at hospitals and sleep laboratories depending on the particular device mode.
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Fortune

How to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral online—and without cable

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be one of the year's most watched television events. Here's how to watch. Queen Elizabeth wasn’t just loved by her subjects. Her long reign and very public presence made her a familiar figure to people around the world. So her death on Sept. 8 was felt far beyond the British Empire.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Is this the end of Botox? Anti-wrinkle injection that lasts two months longer than its popular alternative gets the green light from regulators at the Food and Drug Administration

An injectable anti-wrinkle treatment that lasts about two months longer than Botox has been given the green light for use in adults by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — becoming the first of its type to receive approval in over a decade. Daxxify — manufactured by Revance —...
SKIN CARE
Fortune

Fortune

208K+
Followers
8K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy