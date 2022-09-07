Read full article on original website
Pinpoint Weather: Pleasant Friday, rainy weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy Friday’s dry and quiet weather while you can. Off-and-on showers are slated to return to Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend. Despite the quiet conditions, areas of dense mountain fog are possible for the Friday morning commute. If you find yourself driving through foggy conditions, remember to slow down, use low beams, and keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Pinpoint Weather: Slightly cooler, wet pattern ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier weather is in the forecast to end the week. However, more rain is on the way for the weekend ahead. Thursday will start cloudy and a bit damp in Southwest and Central Virginia. The area still has some available moisture, so a few isolated showers are possible during the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be overcast to partly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the slightly cooler 70s.
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
When and where to see Virginia's fall colors
It's beginning to feel a little like fall in Richmond — and that means it's time to start thinking about leaf peeping around the Old Dominion. The forecast: Plentiful summer rain means most of Virginia's trees will still be green for a while, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry's Fall Foliage Report.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
Rockin’ weekend ahead: Blue Ridge Rock Festival returns to Virginia International Raceway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans from all over the country are coming together for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF) at the Virginia International Raceway (VIR) this weekend. The campsite for the festival opened at seven Wednesday morning, and eager concertgoers have been pouring in since. The festival officially begins Thursday, […]
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
Acorn collection season begins with the Virginia Department of Forestry
Virginia receives $46 million to fight lead contamination in water supply
The Virginia Health Department will receive $46 million in federal funding to replace lead water lines throughout the state, in an effort to fight contamination in the commonwealth's drinking water.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 52 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
Shortage of new police cars has some Virginia departments 'very concerned'
Law enforcement agencies across Central Virginia, including Virginia State Police, are facing challenges acquiring new police vehicles this year.
Texas RV driver charged after deadly crash involving Winnebago, tractor trailer in Virginia
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said two people died and others were hurt after a Winnebago collided with a tractor trailer Thursday night. Troopers said it happened at Mile Marker 16 on the eastbound side of Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. After the RV...
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
