ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier weather is in the forecast to end the week. However, more rain is on the way for the weekend ahead. Thursday will start cloudy and a bit damp in Southwest and Central Virginia. The area still has some available moisture, so a few isolated showers are possible during the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be overcast to partly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the slightly cooler 70s.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO