ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysis-Lebanon's bid for IMF deal hits snags

BEIRUT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Five months after Lebanon's draft IMF deal raised hopes it could finally pull together an economic reform plan to address its financial meltdown, political and financial elites are obstructing prospects of securing any rescue package.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa

KIGALI, Rwanda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda, today announced a transformational investment in higher education and innovation in Africa to catalyze opportunities for 10,000 young people from economically disadvantaged communities—particularly young women, young people with disabilities, and forcibly displaced young people—and to drive inclusive development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005003/en/ Carnegie Mellon University Africa Kigali, Rwanda (Photo: Business Wire)
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Preparedness#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#German#Hebrew University#Innovation Authority#Hadassah Hospital#The Weizmann Institute
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy