U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
Ukraine's surprising comeback could be giving markets a boost
Ukrainian forces have made sweeping advances in September in their fight against Russia, easing some investor fears of a prolonged war-induced energy crisis in Europe.
Analysis-Lebanon's bid for IMF deal hits snags
BEIRUT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Five months after Lebanon's draft IMF deal raised hopes it could finally pull together an economic reform plan to address its financial meltdown, political and financial elites are obstructing prospects of securing any rescue package.
Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa
KIGALI, Rwanda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda, today announced a transformational investment in higher education and innovation in Africa to catalyze opportunities for 10,000 young people from economically disadvantaged communities—particularly young women, young people with disabilities, and forcibly displaced young people—and to drive inclusive development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005003/en/ Carnegie Mellon University Africa Kigali, Rwanda (Photo: Business Wire)
No need for Germany to shift central bank cash deposits for now - finance agency
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to invest its central bank cash deposits in new ways for now after the European Central Bank decided to pay interest on them, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro skips Congress’ Independence celebration
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro skipped a congressional celebration of the country’s independence bicentennial on Thursday, a day after he used the national festivities as a campaign event for his reelection. His absence on short notice added to a rift with top congressional authorities...
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
A Queen who personified continuity and stability leaves at a perilous moment for the world
The Queen became a global icon of leadership even though, and perhaps because, she was not a politician. In many ways, her influence was rooted simply in the fact that year after year, decade after decade, she was there -- always.
The British pound hasn't been this weak since Margaret Thatcher was prime minister
The British pound fell to a 37-year low against the US dollar Wednesday as the United Kingdom grapples with a series of overlapping economic problems with no easy solutions.
