Related
Toyota zero emission buses being trialed in the UK
Toyota has announced that its zero emission buses are being trialed in the UK, the buses are being tested out in and around the Peak District National Park as part of a new trial. The trial will take place for two weeks from the 16th of September and the buses...
Citroen My Ami Tonic EV unveiled
Citroen has added a new model to its Ami EV range, the Citroen My Ami Tonic and the car comes with a yellow and khaki color scheme. The Citroen My Ami Tonic is the latest model in the Ami electric range and it also comes with a range of customizable options.
CARS・
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
Porsche and Red Bull Formula 1 partnership not going ahead
Porsche has planned to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull, the two companies have been in discussion about a potential partnership. Now Porsche has revealed that the talks between the two companies have come to an end and that they will not be entering into a partnership. In the course...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anker Nano 3 unveils new tiny 30w wall charger
If you are searching for a small yet powerful compact 30w wall charger equipped with a USB-C port you may be interested in the new Anker Nano 3 launch this week are now available to purchase from online retailers in the official Anker website priced at $23. For the next couple of weeks the Nano 3 is available at a special promotional price of just $20.69 until September 19, 2022.
Deals: Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech
We have a great deal on the Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech is available in our deals store for $109.95 and it comes with some great features. Your new backpack is also your new...
ScrewDriverKing pocket multitool screwdriver
If you are searching for a versatile multitool screwdriver you may be interested in the new tool created by ScrewDriverKing and launched by Kickstarter this month. The unique 18K gold plated multitool features a handy storage for all your favourite screw bits as well as double sided PH 3 and SL 8 bits. Small enough to be an everyday carry the multitool offers a variety of applications and features two rulers in both inches and metric on its edge. A magnetic section on the top make sure you never lose even the smallest of screws.
