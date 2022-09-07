If you are searching for a versatile multitool screwdriver you may be interested in the new tool created by ScrewDriverKing and launched by Kickstarter this month. The unique 18K gold plated multitool features a handy storage for all your favourite screw bits as well as double sided PH 3 and SL 8 bits. Small enough to be an everyday carry the multitool offers a variety of applications and features two rulers in both inches and metric on its edge. A magnetic section on the top make sure you never lose even the smallest of screws.

MANUFACTURING ・ 2 DAYS AGO