thesandpaper.net
At This Business, the Storage Unit Comes to Your Home
Earlier this year, Loaded Storage opened at 250 Route 9, Suite 3 in Barnegat Township near the Waretown border. Instead of driving to put things in a storage unit, through Loaded Storage the unit comes to your home in the form of 8- by 16-foot containers 8 feet tall. They can be utilized whether you’re updating your home, recovering from a flood or fire, or preparing to list your home for sale.
thesandpaper.net
Cold Case in Barnegat Resolved After 31 Years
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist of Ocean Township, Monmouth County, in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
