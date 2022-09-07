Earlier this year, Loaded Storage opened at 250 Route 9, Suite 3 in Barnegat Township near the Waretown border. Instead of driving to put things in a storage unit, through Loaded Storage the unit comes to your home in the form of 8- by 16-foot containers 8 feet tall. They can be utilized whether you’re updating your home, recovering from a flood or fire, or preparing to list your home for sale.

