Sheriff: Texas man on ‘meth binge’ steals police car, tries to run over several
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]
KTSA
Man accused of armed robbery, 50-mile police chase crashes in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a police chase covering around 50 miles ended in a crash on San Antonio’s north side. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a van reported stolen after an armed robbery on Friday at a store in Dilley, a town more than an hour southwest of San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected serial car thief arrested after brief chase with police
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught driving a stolen pickup truck with no license plates. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident started around 9 a.m. Friday morning near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. An officer located a Ford F-250 without license...
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
KSAT 12
Men arrested for stealing laser machine worth $100,000, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two men accused of stealing a laser machine worth $100,000 and hauling it across town in the bed of a pickup truck. Justin Hill, 47, and Morocco Campbell, 44, took the machinery during a burglary at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of W. Bitters Road, near Blanco Road, police said.
fox40jackson.com
Texas deputies arrest 2 in $43K drug bust, including active gang member: authorities
Texas deputies arrested two people, including an active gang member, during a drug bust last month, authorities said Wednesday. The drug bust happened on Aug. 19 in San Antonio after an organized crime task force executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of Beryl Cove, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment, 4 suspects on the run, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shooting inside an apartment on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Lackland Air Force Base and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Driver of sedan killed in early-morning crash with 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver of a sedan is dead following a crash into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on North Weidner Road near Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
Woman dies in auto-ped crash in New Braunfels
New Braunfels Police said no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night.
KSAT 12
1 teen arrested, 4 wanted after 15-year-old carjacked, assaulted outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police have identified five teenagers accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot and then stealing his car. Police said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
newscentermaine.com
Two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police said two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
Texas Mother Caught Hitting Officer With Car in Violent Rage
A mother was arrested after smashing into an officer in San Antonio. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez was traveling down a road near a charter school in San Antonio. She quickly found herself in the midst of traffic caused by nearby school children loading and unloading. Rodriguez became frustrated and was in...
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
devinenews.com
Whoever “they” are
Welcome to September, I thought we would never get through the summer. I have officially quit complaining about the lack of rain and now I am complaining about having to mow the yard. Lytle PD officers managed 60 calls for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4th. In the same 7-day...
KTSA
Camera catches crook copping weed trimmer in Cibolo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cibolo Police are working on a case involving a crook who may be posing as a solicitor. According to a post on Facebook, the man posed as a solicitor to “blend into the neighborhood” and “conceal his criminal intent.”. The man...
New Braunfels K9 Voska alerts officers to over four pounds of meth hidden inside purse during traffic stop
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The nose knows! K9 Voska with the New Braunfels Police Department alerted officers to more than 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday. Officers pulled over April Perez, 42, on the northbound I-35 frontage road just after 11 p.m. That's when K9 Voska...
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
