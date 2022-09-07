ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Suspected serial car thief arrested after brief chase with police

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught driving a stolen pickup truck with no license plates. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident started around 9 a.m. Friday morning near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. An officer located a Ford F-250 without license...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poteet, TX
County
Atascosa County, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasanton, TX
Poteet, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Atascosa County, TX
Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Driver of sedan killed in early-morning crash with 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver of a sedan is dead following a crash into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on North Weidner Road near Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Police Cars#Binge#Violent Crime#Atascosa County Sheriff#Aggravated Assault#Justice Of The Peace#Acso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscentermaine.com

Two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police said two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

Whoever “they” are

Welcome to September, I thought we would never get through the summer. I have officially quit complaining about the lack of rain and now I am complaining about having to mow the yard. Lytle PD officers managed 60 calls for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4th. In the same 7-day...
LYTLE, TX
KTSA

Camera catches crook copping weed trimmer in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cibolo Police are working on a case involving a crook who may be posing as a solicitor. According to a post on Facebook, the man posed as a solicitor to “blend into the neighborhood” and “conceal his criminal intent.”. The man...
CIBOLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy