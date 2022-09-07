Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
tpr.org
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location
BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
texashsfootball.com
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing
Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
news4sanantonio.com
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Man On 'Meth Binge' Steals Police Car, Intentionally Runs Into People
The man "intentionally attempted to hit as many police cars and officers as he could."
Woman dies in auto-ped crash in New Braunfels
New Braunfels Police said no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night.
Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pleasanton Express
Volleyball results from Sept. 6
All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
devinenews.com
Battle of Old Hwy 81
Dating back to the beginning of Devine Football (1921) and the beginning of Natalia Football (1933), these two varsity programs despite being separated by just 5 miles, have never squared up on the field. (Program dates according to the Godfather of Texas HS Football- Carl Padilla of the Padilla Poll).
texasstandard.org
San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution
As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
Pleasanton Express
Meth binge leads to high speed chase, attempted deadly assault on officers
Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Texas Rangers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Captain M. Peralta are conducting the investigation into the incident along with Poteet and Pleasanton Police. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reese Bros BBQ praised as one of the best new restaurants in the US
Reese Bros Barbecue is representing the Alamo City.
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
Almost half of San Antonio-area homes experienced price cuts amid cooling real estate market
In total, four Texas cities landed in Redfin's top 20 markets with the highest percentage of price cuts.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
Comments / 0