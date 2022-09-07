ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lytle, TX
County
Atascosa County, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
Atascosa County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location

BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
BOERNE, TX
texashsfootball.com

Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing

Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Garcia
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Texas Senate#Election Local#Democrat#Republican#Justice Of The Peace
Pleasanton Express

Volleyball results from Sept. 6

All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
PLEASANTON, TX
devinenews.com

Battle of Old Hwy 81

Dating back to the beginning of Devine Football (1921) and the beginning of Natalia Football (1933), these two varsity programs despite being separated by just 5 miles, have never squared up on the field. (Program dates according to the Godfather of Texas HS Football- Carl Padilla of the Padilla Poll).
DEVINE, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution

As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Meth binge leads to high speed chase, attempted deadly assault on officers

Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Texas Rangers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Captain M. Peralta are conducting the investigation into the incident along with Poteet and Pleasanton Police. When...
POTEET, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy