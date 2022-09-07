Read full article on original website
Football: Brooks scores on both sides of the ball to lead No. 10 Millville past Williamstown
Lotzeir Brooks scored a trio of touchdowns, one receiving, one rushing and one on defense, to help Millville, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, roll to a 49-28 win over Williamstown, in Millville. Brooks ran in a 60-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and hauled in a 32-yard scoring...
Football: Shawnee scores two late TDs to top Lenape for 3rd straight win
Joe Papa went 9-for-12 and threw for 91 yards and a touchdown and Jimmy Potter rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown as Shawnee got past Lenape 14-3 in Medford for its third straight win. Papa, who also ran for 82 yards, connected on an 11-yard pass to Ethan Krauss...
Hill leads Woodstown to program’s first win over Paulsboro
The first time James Hill got a chance to face off against Paulsboro, his day was essentially over after one play. Another opportunity came around on Friday night, and there was no way he was leaving the field until Woodstown had secured its first win ever over one of the most storied programs in South Jersey.
Rutgers WR Taj Harris is not expected to return during 2022 season: Here’s why
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
The best small-school HS football division in the state begins play this weekend
The battle to win the best small-school division in the state begins on Friday and continues on Saturday afternoon. The Woodstown High School football team will host Paulsboro in a West Jersey Football League Diamond Division matchup on Friday night. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in Group 1 in the state of New Jersey, while Paulsboro is ranked No. 4.
Atlantic City over Absegami- Football recap
Sah’nye Degraffanreidtt caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score to lead Atlantic City to a 32-7 win over Absegami in Absegami. Degraffanreidtt scored on TD passes from Joe Lyons of 29 and 20 yards, respectively. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD late in the fourth quarter for Atlantic City (2-0).
N.J. HS football coach 'fat' shamed player in front of teammates, suit says
The parents of a clinically obese high school student in Ocean County have filed a lawsuit against the district where the student played football, claiming an assistant coach repeatedly shamed and harassed him over his weight. “Look at how fat you got,” the assistant football coach at Lacey Township High...
ShoBox weights from Atlantic City
Ironman Event in Atlantic City Saturday Will Result in Expressway Exit Closures
A major ironman event in Atlantic City will result in some closures of Expressway exits Saturday until 1:00pm. Atlantic City Police announced that exits one through five will be closed until early Saturday afternoon for the event that includes running, biking, and swimming. Traffic delays may be expected. Graphic courtesy...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
N.J. high school athlete collapses during practice, flown to hospital, officials say
A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital, the schools superintendent said. The student was brought by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center and is doing well, officials said Thursday. “The coaches...
Summer season finale weekend in Somers Point
“After a fabulous summer of free entertainment, ‘The Good Old Days’ weekend is upon us with one last phenomenal Atlanticare Concert on the beach in Somers Point,” shares Carmen Marotta of Tony Marts Presents. The Atlanticare Concert on the Beach begins Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, with a...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In South Jersey
One lucky New Jersey Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Mini Market, 416 Columbia Blvd., National Park in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, September...
One New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Wins $10K
TRENTON, NJ – One very luck Mega Millions player won the third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Is Mo Hill to Blame for Toms River Becoming New Jersey’s Next Big City?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has been blamed...
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……
Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
