Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

The first time James Hill got a chance to face off against Paulsboro, his day was essentially over after one play. Another opportunity came around on Friday night, and there was no way he was leaving the field until Woodstown had secured its first win ever over one of the most storied programs in South Jersey.
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
Sah’nye Degraffanreidtt caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score to lead Atlantic City to a 32-7 win over Absegami in Absegami. Degraffanreidtt scored on TD passes from Joe Lyons of 29 and 20 yards, respectively. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD late in the fourth quarter for Atlantic City (2-0).
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone. 1. Keep comments related to boxing. 2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean. 3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated. Offending posts will be removed. Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
“After a fabulous summer of free entertainment, ‘The Good Old Days’ weekend is upon us with one last phenomenal Atlanticare Concert on the beach in Somers Point,” shares Carmen Marotta of Tony Marts Presents. The Atlanticare Concert on the Beach begins Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, with a...
Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
