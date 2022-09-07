Read full article on original website
KENS 5
'With your love, we are Uvalde Strong' | Poteet feeds Uvalde community at football game, honors them with song
POTEET, Texas — The Poteet community showed its love for Uvalde on Friday night. Daniel Farias sang "Uvalde Strong," a song he wrote and produced, at the high school football game between Uvalde and Poteet. Farias, along with the Poteet community, invited Uvalde families to enjoy a free meal...
texashsfootball.com
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing
Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
KSAT 12
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
Pleasanton Express
Volleyball results from Sept. 6
All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
San Antonio Current
Photo Gallery: Pitbull came to San Antonio and blew the roof off the AT&T Center
Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull blew into San Antonio on Friday as part of his Can't Stop Us Now summer tour. As expected, "Mr. Worldwide" put on a high-energy show that had fans at the AT&T Center jumping. Opener Iggy Azalea also proved beyond a doubt why she's still "Fancy." Here's...
Salvation Army of Victoria Family Store opens next week
VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army of Victoria Family Store, located at 4303 N Navarro, will reopen Wednesday, September 14. The store was closed in June. Salvation Army of Victoria’s Commanding Officer Captain Kenny Jones says they have a new store manager and that they have made some great improvements to the store.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
Who is Bad Bunny? An icon, some may say
SAN ANTONIO — You may have heard of Bad Bunny or even one of his songs, but who is he really? Let's do a deep dive. Bad Bunny, who's real name is Benito Antonio Martinez, is a Latin artist who hit sound waves on SoundCloud when he was 14. He music captured the attention of DJ Luian's who signed him to his record label, Hear this Music, according to Wikipedia.
Reese Bros BBQ praised as one of the best new restaurants in the US
Reese Bros Barbecue is representing the Alamo City.
Talking to Children of the Corn's Courtney Gains before San Antonio appearance this weekend
Gains, who played the character Malachi, will appear at Southside Scarefest on Saturday and Sunday.
These San Antonio fans' last-minute sun costumes got them on stage with Bad Bunny
Project solesitos was a success.
KENS 5
Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio. Here's when they're performing.
SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Grupo Firme will be pleased to hear that they are coming to the Alamo City. However, tickets aren't available yet, so fans will need to sign up to get ahead of the crowd if they want seats. The San Antonio Alamodome, who will be...
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo busts out more music for 2023 lineup
One of Alamo City's biggest annual events just got bigger. After an initial announcement earlier this summer, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo just released the second group of world-renowned talent set to take the stage during the 2023 event. Taking place at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds from...
Houston Chronicle
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast
Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
MySanAntonio
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' visit to San Antonio in 1991
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, after seven decades as monarch of the United Kingdom. News broke early Thusday morning that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. Her family had gathered to be by her side. She had celebrated 70 years on the throne in June, but was unable to attend the service.
9 creative, flavorful H-E-B frozen meals and snacks to try
Make some room in the freezer!
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
Woman dies in auto-ped crash in New Braunfels
New Braunfels Police said no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
