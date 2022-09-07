ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing

Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
Volleyball results from Sept. 6

All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
Who is Bad Bunny? An icon, some may say

SAN ANTONIO — You may have heard of Bad Bunny or even one of his songs, but who is he really? Let's do a deep dive. Bad Bunny, who's real name is Benito Antonio Martinez, is a Latin artist who hit sound waves on SoundCloud when he was 14. He music captured the attention of DJ Luian's who signed him to his record label, Hear this Music, according to Wikipedia.
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' visit to San Antonio in 1991

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, after seven decades as monarch of the United Kingdom. News broke early Thusday morning that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. Her family had gathered to be by her side. She had celebrated 70 years on the throne in June, but was unable to attend the service.
