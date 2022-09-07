ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
Pleasanton Express

Volleyball results from Sept. 6

All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
PLEASANTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
UVALDE, TX
247Sports

Friday Night Follow-Up: Five eye-catchers from Week 3 TXHSFB action

247Sports provides five noteworthy performances from Texas high school football games games monitored during Friday's Week 3 action. I kicked off the season a couple of weeks ago with a great triple-header in San Antonio, but used the comforts of multi-screen streaming to watch three games in full Friday night at the home office: Longview at Tyler Legacy, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian at Carthage, and Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Humble Atascocita. Here's the rundown in my Friday Night Follow-Up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

Battle of Old Hwy 81

Dating back to the beginning of Devine Football (1921) and the beginning of Natalia Football (1933), these two varsity programs despite being separated by just 5 miles, have never squared up on the field. (Program dates according to the Godfather of Texas HS Football- Carl Padilla of the Padilla Poll).
DEVINE, TX
KSAT 12

2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Meth binge leads to high speed chase, attempted deadly assault on officers

Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Texas Rangers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Captain M. Peralta are conducting the investigation into the incident along with Poteet and Pleasanton Police. When...
POTEET, TX

