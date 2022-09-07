Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best Sandwiches in San Antonio – Top 10 Sandwich Shops & Places Near You
Homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwich can hit the spot, but what about when you want something a little extra? Don’t worry, we have the solution for that! Here are some of San Antonio best sandwiches you can order for the days you need to grab and go or when you just want a little extra.
Almost half of San Antonio-area homes experienced price cuts amid cooling real estate market
In total, four Texas cities landed in Redfin's top 20 markets with the highest percentage of price cuts.
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
cw35.com
Bandera County residents search for answers behind series of mysterious disappearances
Fear and frustration in Bandera County northwest of San Antonio. A series of mysterious disappearances have residents wondering if they're part of a killing spree. Many are upset with the sheriff's department which has released little information to families or the public. Even if the cases turn out to be...
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
Pleasanton Express
Volleyball results from Sept. 6
All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
Man accused of leading authorities on chase following armed robbery
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after committing an armed robbery and stealing a vehicle, leading authorities on a pursuit, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened Friday afternoon in Dilley, Texas, which is far southwest of the San Antonio area. Authorities said the...
myfoxzone.com
Texas Air National Guard to do flyover photoshoot in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department tweeted to "keep an eye at the sky" at The Texas Air National Guard will be doing a flyover photo shoot on Saturday. SAPD said they will fly over downtown San Antonio for their 75th USAF Heritage Photo. It could be taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines to ramp up nonstop services from San Antonio airport to US destinations in the spring
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines will ramp up the number of nonstop flights from the San Antonio International Airport to destinations across the U.S. this spring. The airport on Friday said that flyers should see an increase in service options from March 9 to April 10. Some of the...
Friday Night Follow-Up: Five eye-catchers from Week 3 TXHSFB action
247Sports provides five noteworthy performances from Texas high school football games games monitored during Friday's Week 3 action. I kicked off the season a couple of weeks ago with a great triple-header in San Antonio, but used the comforts of multi-screen streaming to watch three games in full Friday night at the home office: Longview at Tyler Legacy, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian at Carthage, and Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Humble Atascocita. Here's the rundown in my Friday Night Follow-Up.
devinenews.com
Battle of Old Hwy 81
Dating back to the beginning of Devine Football (1921) and the beginning of Natalia Football (1933), these two varsity programs despite being separated by just 5 miles, have never squared up on the field. (Program dates according to the Godfather of Texas HS Football- Carl Padilla of the Padilla Poll).
Woman struck, killed while walking on highway
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A woman was killed on Wednesday while walking on Highway 46 in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to Highway 46 at Krause Lane around 8:45 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a pedestrian. When...
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
KSAT 12
2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
Pleasanton Express
Meth binge leads to high speed chase, attempted deadly assault on officers
Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Texas Rangers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Captain M. Peralta are conducting the investigation into the incident along with Poteet and Pleasanton Police. When...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio faces uphill battle with problematic landlords, housing crisis
SAN ANTONIO – Last week, San Antonio Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda, Police Chief William McManus, city staff, and West Side residents dropped in on a local apartment complex that’s been on the city’s radar for years after facing many issues. “I was genuinely shocked at the conditions that...
