Pleasanton Express
Peace for the Pieces yard sale, plate sale Sept. 10
Help the Peace for the Pieces Social Group raise funds for this year’s annual Christmas party. They will hold a multi-family yard sale and plate sale pick-up event on Saturday, Sept. 10. The fundraiser will take place at Pleasant Perk Coffee House, located at 1507 W. Goodwin St. in Pleasanton. The yard sale will begin at 9 a.m.
Pleasanton Express
Volleyball results from Sept. 6
All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
