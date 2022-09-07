Help the Peace for the Pieces Social Group raise funds for this year’s annual Christmas party. They will hold a multi-family yard sale and plate sale pick-up event on Saturday, Sept. 10. The fundraiser will take place at Pleasant Perk Coffee House, located at 1507 W. Goodwin St. in Pleasanton. The yard sale will begin at 9 a.m.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO