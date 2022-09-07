Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
Volleyball results from Sept. 6
All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
texashsfootball.com
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing
Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Pleasanton Express
Meth binge leads to high speed chase, attempted deadly assault on officers
Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Texas Rangers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Captain M. Peralta are conducting the investigation into the incident along with Poteet and Pleasanton Police. When...
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
myfoxzone.com
Texas Air National Guard to do flyover photoshoot in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department tweeted to "keep an eye at the sky" at The Texas Air National Guard will be doing a flyover photo shoot on Saturday. SAPD said they will fly over downtown San Antonio for their 75th USAF Heritage Photo. It could be taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert
The Garcia family was treated to a private suite at the show.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Home and Garden Show returns to the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will take place at the Alamodome this month. The widely popular show displays thousands of home and garden products that work to inspire guests to create their home oasis. The show is open on Friday, September 30, from...
New Braunfels High School lockdown lifted, NBISD officials say
The campus was on lockdown after a threat was made against the school
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
Woman dies in auto-ped crash in New Braunfels
New Braunfels Police said no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night.
KSAT 12
Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
San Antonio Current
Photo Gallery: Pitbull came to San Antonio and blew the roof off the AT&T Center
Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull blew into San Antonio on Friday as part of his Can't Stop Us Now summer tour. As expected, "Mr. Worldwide" put on a high-energy show that had fans at the AT&T Center jumping. Opener Iggy Azalea also proved beyond a doubt why she's still "Fancy." Here's...
Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
