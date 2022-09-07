ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton Express

Volleyball results from Sept. 6

All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
PLEASANTON, TX
texashsfootball.com

Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing

Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
Pleasanton Express

Meth binge leads to high speed chase, attempted deadly assault on officers

Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Texas Rangers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Captain M. Peralta are conducting the investigation into the incident along with Poteet and Pleasanton Police. When...
POTEET, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Home and Garden Show returns to the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will take place at the Alamodome this month. The widely popular show displays thousands of home and garden products that work to inspire guests to create their home oasis. The show is open on Friday, September 30, from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
UVALDE, TX

