Atascosa County, TX

KBTX.com

The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south by ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again, going to California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Volleyball results from Sept. 6

All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
PLEASANTON, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
Atascosa County, TX
Government
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
College Station, TX
County
Atascosa County, TX
College Station, TX
Government
College Station, TX
Sports
KBTX.com

Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Person
Sam Houston
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott

A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
NAVASOTA, TX
#Texas A M#Cheerleaders
mocomotive.com

Texas sheriff says fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’: ‘Never thought I’d see anything worse’ than meth

Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on “Fox & Friends” the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year. “There…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HUNTSVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY EVENING

A Huntsville woman was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:10, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the area of Blinn Blvd. and West First Street on a vehicle for having a headlamp out. Officer Marburger could smell the distinct odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search Marburger located 2 vape pens with THC Oil and Marijuana. Officer Marburger took Keasia Michelle Hackett, 18 of Huntsville, into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. in a Drug Free Zone. Hackett was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY

Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Navasota Examiner

Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered

A Brazos County Constable Deputy uncovered a stolen vehicle, illegal narcotics and over $70,000 in cash during a traffic stop just outside of Navasota. Brazos County Precinct 3 Deputy, Andrew Drake, was patrolling the 27000 block of Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota when he observed a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck displaying fraudulent paper tags on the rear bumper. Knowing fraudulent dealers victimize unknowing car buyers in this manner, as well as, criminals using this tactic to mask criminal activity, Drake initiated a traffic stop.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHECK OF HOTEL ROOM

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a welfare check was made to a hotel room. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 8:25, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 201 Highway 290 East, the Brenham Knights Inn, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Chadwick Bryant Allen, 29 of Brenham, to be under the influence of narcotics. Allen was placed in custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX

