KBTX.com
The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south by ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again, going to California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
KWTX
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Central Texas community mourns loss of Sunday morning radio show host
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Sunday radio show broadcaster of “The Gospel Train” died Tuesday, but his legacy of spreading hope to the community lives on as he passed his show down to his son. Joe Montgomery began his Sunday broadcast in 1963. His show was...
Pleasanton Express
Volleyball results from Sept. 6
All five local volleyball teams were on the court this past Tuesday night. Jourdanton, McMullen County and Poteet all played at home. Charlotte and Pleasanton were on the road on Tuesday night. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and McMullen County all got wins on Tuesday. Pleasanton runs winning streak to 27 in...
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
KBTX.com
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
KBTX.com
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
These San Antonio fans' last-minute sun costumes got them on stage with Bad Bunny
Project solesitos was a success.
Police in Hearne searching for 15-year-old last seen on August 30
Police in Hearne are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 30. It is believed that Tia could be in Bryan/College Station or Houston.
Texans could be one tropical storm away from gas being $5 dollars a gallon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The average price for a gallon of gas in Bryan/College Station is $3.39. That's down 12 cents from last week and that price has continued to come down since the record high set back in June but that could all change with a tropical storm or hurricane according to AAA Texas.
Houston Chronicle
San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
Sheriff: Texas man on ‘meth binge’ steals police car, tries to run over several
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
mocomotive.com
Texas sheriff says fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’: ‘Never thought I’d see anything worse’ than meth
Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on “Fox & Friends” the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year. “There…
kwhi.com
HUNTSVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY EVENING
A Huntsville woman was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:10, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the area of Blinn Blvd. and West First Street on a vehicle for having a headlamp out. Officer Marburger could smell the distinct odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search Marburger located 2 vape pens with THC Oil and Marijuana. Officer Marburger took Keasia Michelle Hackett, 18 of Huntsville, into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. in a Drug Free Zone. Hackett was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KSAT 12
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping in San Antonio was bride who faked cancer in 2010, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was arrested in San Antonio this week for allegedly trying to kidnap a child at a West Side Walmart store is the same woman convicted a decade ago after admitting that she faked a cancer diagnosis to scam people out of thousands of dollars to pay for her dream wedding and honeymoon, according to court records.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN KILLED IN WASHINGTON CO. CRASH WAS OUT ON BAIL FOR MURDER CHARGE
A Chappell Hill man killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Washington County had recently posted bail for a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting. 35-year-old Justin Jervan Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 105 near FM 2193.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License Has Six Prior Convictions And Is Awaiting Two Trials
A Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions and awaiting trials in two other cases. 31 year old Anthony Tabares was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 13 years following his arrest Monday during the midnight hour near Henderson Park.
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered
A Brazos County Constable Deputy uncovered a stolen vehicle, illegal narcotics and over $70,000 in cash during a traffic stop just outside of Navasota. Brazos County Precinct 3 Deputy, Andrew Drake, was patrolling the 27000 block of Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota when he observed a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck displaying fraudulent paper tags on the rear bumper. Knowing fraudulent dealers victimize unknowing car buyers in this manner, as well as, criminals using this tactic to mask criminal activity, Drake initiated a traffic stop.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHECK OF HOTEL ROOM
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a welfare check was made to a hotel room. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 8:25, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 201 Highway 290 East, the Brenham Knights Inn, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Chadwick Bryant Allen, 29 of Brenham, to be under the influence of narcotics. Allen was placed in custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
