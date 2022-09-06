CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MF, DDL and ABT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Read full article on original website
LTCH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCH of a class action securities lawsuit. The lawsuit on behalf of Latch investors has been commenced in the the United States...
PLTK ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Playtika Holding Corp.'s Tender Offer
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Playtika Holding Corp. ("PLTK" or the "Company") PLTK stock prior to August 29, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Humanigen, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and upcoming Deadline - HGEN
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Humanigen, Inc. ("Humanigen" or the "Company") HGEN and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 22-cv-05258, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Humanigen securities between May 28, 2021 and July 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. - SFIX
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company") SFIX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix...
INVESTOR ALERT: Sema4 Holdings Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SMFR; SMFRW
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR SMFRW))) securities between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 7, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Sema4 class action lawsuit – captioned Helo v. Sema4 Holdings Corp., No. 22-cv-01131 (D. Conn.) – charges Sema4 and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Azure Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Azure Power To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power" or the "Company") AZRE and reminds investors of the October 31, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Trump's Truth Social Deal Gets 3-Month Breather As SPAC Partner Scrambles To Get Shareholders' Nod: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, the blank-check company set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media firm, is reportedly giving itself three more months of life after failing to win a 12-month extension from shareholders to complete the deal. What Happened: As of Thursday, only 40% of...
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection
First novel Long-Acting GCSF (LA-GCSF) product approved in over 20 years. ROLVEDON™ developed using proprietary LAPSCOVERY™ technology with a differentiated molecular structure and proven safety and efficacy profile. Commercial team ready to launch with product available in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI, a biopharmaceutical company focused...
