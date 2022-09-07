Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Men's Soccer Falls In Nailbiter To William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team was defeated by William & Mary, 2-1, on Saturday. Much of the first half featured tight defense on both sides, but the Tribe (1-2-2, 1-1-0 CAA) struck first on a goal in the 42nd minute by Nathan Messer. Adam Vik made three saves in the first half, while the Blue Hens (1-3-1, 0-2-0) attempted four shots.
bluehens.com
Second Half Push Moves Blue Hens Past Delaware State 35-9
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware football team won its Route 1 Rivalry matchup against in-state foe Delaware State, 35-9, as 17,176 fans piled into Delaware Stadium. It was the fourth-straight home-opening win for the Blue Hens, as they racked up 400 yards in the victory. Nolan Henderson...
bluehens.com
Volleyball Sweeps Davidson, 3-0
ROCK HILL, S.C. – The University of Delaware volleyball team concluded their play at the two-day Winthrop Tournament Saturday afternoon inside Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C. The Blue Hens (4-4) remained perfect in the tournament, capturing the straight sets victory (25-22, 25-21, 25-16) over Davidson (4-4). "I'm incredibly proud of our progress this weekend," said head coach Kimberly Lambert. "We did a great job of keeping our composure and sticking to our game plan against a high-energy and scrappy Davidson."
bluehens.com
No. 24 Field Hockey Drops Match in OT Against No. 10 UConn
NEWARK, Del. – Despite scoring three-straight goals through the first three quarters, No. 24 Delaware (1-4) suffered a 4-3 overtime loss against No. 10 UConn (4-1) on Friday at Rullo Stadium. "So proud of this team," head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. "We again took another step forward...
bluehens.com
Volleyball Tops Winthrop in Straight Sets
ROCK HILL, S.C. – The University of Delaware volleyball team closed out day one of the Winthrop Tournament against the hosts Friday afternoon inside Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C. The Blue Hens (3-4) extended their winning streak to two matches after capturing the straight sets victory (25-16, 25-22, 25-19) over the Eagles (2-5). "I'm proud of our defensive effort," said head coach Kimberly Lambert. "Our blockers did a great job of lining up and getting good touches, which made it easy for our defenders to make proper reads. Ezgi was really locked in this match and made some great decisions in key moments. This also allowed our hitters to be efficient this afternoon. Overall, it was a great effort by the team and I am very proud of their hard work."
bluehens.com
No. 24 Field Hockey Returns Home for Pair of Non-Conference Matches
NEWARK, Del. – No. 24 Delaware field hockey (1-3) returns to Fred R. Rullo Stadium for a pair of non-conference matches against No. 10 UConn on Friday at 5 p.m., followed by No. 8 Penn State on Sunday at noon. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:. UD is coming off...
bluehens.com
Volleyball Sweeps Wyoming, 3-0
ROCK HILL, S.C. – The University of Delaware volleyball team opened Winthrop Tournament Friday morning with a showdown against Wyoming (1-6) inside Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C. The Blue Hens (2-4) snapped its two game skid with a straight set victory (25-15, 25-11, 25-14) over the Cowboys. "I'm...
