ROCK HILL, S.C. – The University of Delaware volleyball team closed out day one of the Winthrop Tournament against the hosts Friday afternoon inside Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C. The Blue Hens (3-4) extended their winning streak to two matches after capturing the straight sets victory (25-16, 25-22, 25-19) over the Eagles (2-5). "I'm proud of our defensive effort," said head coach Kimberly Lambert. "Our blockers did a great job of lining up and getting good touches, which made it easy for our defenders to make proper reads. Ezgi was really locked in this match and made some great decisions in key moments. This also allowed our hitters to be efficient this afternoon. Overall, it was a great effort by the team and I am very proud of their hard work."

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO