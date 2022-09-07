ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss appointed ‘broad church’ of all Tory talents, insists deputy PM amid cronyism claims

The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvPYH_0hl8LEZp00

Liz Truss is appointing a “broad church” of ministers from across the Conservative Party , the new deputy PM Therese Coffey has claimed.

The new prime minister is accused of appointing a “cabinet of cronies” after conducting a brutal clear-out of Rishi Sunak supporters.

But Ms Truss’s closest ally insisted that she was focused on competency as she prepares to fill junior ministerial posts on Wednesday.

“This is, I think, a government of all the talents that we have in this party,” Ms Coffey told Sky News. “Liz has appointed a cabinet of a mixture of whether it’s people of her proactive supporters, people who did not support her as well.”

Ms Coffey, the new health secretary, claimed that “people will be able to see that we will continue to focus on having a broad church of people in our government” as junior ministers are named.

Of the cabinet appointments, only new attorney general Michael Ellis supported Mr Sunak during the leadership contest. Fellow Sunak backers Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay were all dispatched.

One former minister told The Independent of fears that Ms Truss was creating a “cabinet of cronies”, putting personal loyalty to her over competence at a time of virtually unprecedented crisis.

And former veterans minister Johnny Mercer accused her of favouring friends as he was axed. His wife called Ms Truss “imbecile” in a social media post and compared her to a Muppets character.

Labour’s Peter Kyle said the decision to consign big hitters from earlier Tory administrations to the backbenches showed deep rifts. “The Tory party is now ungovernable and incapable of governing,” said the shadow cabinet minister.

One of Ms Truss’ new cabinet ministers even cast doubt on whether she will survive until the next election. “I doubt she’ll last two years,” said minister told The Times .

But Truss allies have insisted the changes would “unify” the Tory party – pointing to senior roles for five leadership rivals, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Nadhim Zahawi.

Ms Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal cabinet cull of Mr Sunak’s supporters and rewarding her allies with the top jobs.

The new PM meets her new-look cabinet in the morning, while new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has summoned the bosses of major banks to discuss the economic crisis.

A government source confirmed that the plan is to freeze annual energy bills around the £2,500 mark. It is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Boris Johnson’s government.

The policy – which has been estimated to cost as much as £150bn – is expected to be funded through borrowing and general taxation, and is still being finalised by Ms Truss, chancellor and top officials.

Ms Coffey would not be drawn on the plan, expected to be unveiled on Thursday, saying Ms Truss would reveal all “this week”. She refused to comment on whether the UK will boost government borrowing to fund energy help.

She also said increases in health and social care funding will be paid for through general taxation, rather than the special levy of 1.25 per cent rise in National Insurance promised by previous chancellor Mr Sunak.

Grilled about the challenge of paying for health and social care without the guarantee of extra funds, Ms Coffey said: “We will continue to invest the same amount into health and social care that we would setting out through the levee”.

The new health secretary, a practising Catholic, also insisted she will “not seek to undo” abortion laws, amid concern from campaigners about her voting record on the issue.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said Ms Coffey – also appointed deputy prime minister – said she had a “deeply concerning” record on abortion rights.

“I’m conscious I have voted against abortion laws,” Ms Coffey told Sky News. “What I will say is I’m a complete democrat and that is done. It’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss informed early on Thursday that Queen may die that day

Liz Truss already knew the Queen was on the brink of death when she rose to unveil her £100bn energy price plan in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, it has emerged.The first indication most people had that anything was amiss came when chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi showed Ms Truss a note in the Commons chamber at around 12.15, some 15 minutes before the official announcement of the Queen’s ill-health from Buckingham Palace.But it is now understood that the prime minister was informed by cabinet secretary Simon Case of the grave situation around two...
U.K.
The Independent

Truss criticised over ‘improper’ sacking of top Treasury mandarin

Liz Truss has been accused of behaving “improperly” towards the Civil Service – threatening its traditional independence – by a former top Whitehall mandarin.Lord Butler, who served as cabinet secretary under Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair, warned the actions of the new administration could “corrupt” the system of government.The peer strongly condemned the sacking of the most senior official at the Treasury, permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar, on the first day of the new administration, saying it was “very unusual and very regrettable”.I think the politicians are beginning to forget the constitutionLord Butler“If there was ever...
U.K.
The Independent

Former head of civil service blasts Liz Truss over sacking of Treasury mandarin

A former head of the civil service has sharply criticised Liz Truss for sacking her top Treasury official.Lord O’Donnell said that the prime minister’s removal of Sir Tom Scholar as permanent secretary was “no way to earn the respect of the Treasury and the civil service”.The permanent secretary’s removal, announced on Thursday, has already been condemned by his predecessor at the Treasury Lord Macpherson, who described Scholar as “the best civil servant of his generation”.Ms Truss repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during her successful campaign for the Conservative leadership, arguing that excessive caution over tax cuts and borrowing was holding...
U.K.
The Independent

Rally calls for scrapping of Government’s controversial Troubles legacy plan

Hundreds of people have gathered in Belfast to demand the scrapping of the Government’s contentious plan to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.Relatives of those killed during the conflict were among those who protested in heavy rain outside Belfast City Hall against the controversial legislation being put through Parliament.Demonstrators marched from various parts of the city ahead of the event outside the landmark building in central Belfast.The majority of bereaved families in attendance lost loved ones in killings involving state forces.The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Peter Kyle
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
George Eustice
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss to join King Charles on UK tour during national mourning

Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on his tour of the UK next week as he leads the nation in the “significant moment” of mourning for the late Queen.The Conservative prime minister and the King will head to Scotland on Monday morning, followed by visits to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.Ms Truss will support Charles by joining him at “services of reflection” around the country during the 10-day mourning period, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s official spokesman said it was not a formal or constitutional role, but was agreed by No 10 and Buckingham Palace.“It’s not a...
U.K.
The Independent

Sinn Fein stays away from proclamation but will attend other royal events

Sinn Fein stayed away from Sunday’s accession proclamation ceremony in Northern Ireland but said it will attend other official events during the period of mourning for the Queen.While leaders of several of the region’s other political parties were at Hillsborough Castle for the proclamation of the King’s accession, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and other senior party figures were at a rally in Belfast for victims of the Troubles.The ‘Time for Truth’ rally was organised to demonstrate opposition to the UK Government’s controversial plans to deal with the legacy of the conflict in Northern Ireland.Sinn Fein president Mary Lou...
WORLD
The Independent

USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption

A visiting U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged Sri Lankan authorities to tackle corruption and introduce governance reforms alongside efforts to uplift the country's economy as a way out of its worst crisis in recent memory.USAID Administrator Samantha Power told reporters that such moves will increase international and local trust in the government's intentions.“Assistance alone would not put an end to this country's woes,” Power said. “I stressed to the Sri Lankan president in my meeting earlier today that political reforms and political accountability must go hand in hand with economic reforms and economic accountability.”She said that international investor confidence...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia junks prioritising referendum on having separate head of state amid Queen’s death

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out holding a referendum to dump newly proclaimed King Charles III as Australia’s head of state, in a reversal of his earlier policy, the groundwork of which his government had began when he was elected.Rejecting talks on becoming a republic with its own head of state, the prime minister said it is not the time for change but instead for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Mr Albanese said he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional changes out of “deep respect and admiration” for the Queen unless he was re-elected.Ruling out holding a...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cronyism#Broad Church#Uk#The Conservative Party#Sky News#Muppets
The Independent

Woman arrested after protester holds anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh

A woman was arrested after a protester held an anti-monarchy sign ahead of the accession proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh.Police Scotland said the arrest was made outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen’s coffin is due to be held on Monday.Moments before the proclamation on Sunday afternoon, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross.She held a sign saying “f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy”.Officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.One man shouted: “Let her go, it’s free speech,” while others yelled: “Have some respect.”A police spokesman said a 22-year-old woman was...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’

Charles has told Liz Truss that the death of his mother was “the moment I have been dreading”.The Prime Minister had her first audience with the new King following his return to Buckingham Palace from Balmoral.Ms Truss, who only took office this week, curtsied as she was shown in to meet Charles for the first of what will be regular weekly encounters.As she offered her condolences, the King shook her hand and thanked her, saying: “You are very kind for coming – I know how busy you are.”He added: “But it’s been so touching this afternoon when we arrived...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The week that made Britain unrecognisable

“Bye bye Bo-” There was already a sense of history in the air when, at 13:02 on Monday 5 September, the music finally stopped.In the streets of Westminster, a protester called Steve Bray has been playing his 20-second long Bay City Rollers-inspired jingle, “Bye Bye Boris”, on loudspeaker and on repeat for three full years. And there he was, at very long last, finally pressing the stop button.Arguably, we should have realised, right then, that this would be an even more historic week than was already taking shape.We were outside the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre. I, as it happens,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Policing operation ahead of Queen’s funeral will be ‘hugely complex’

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has said policing in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral will be a “hugely complex operation”.Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy on Sunday said hundreds of extra officers had already been called in as thousands descended on the capital following the monarch’s death.Officers are likely to be concerned with managing crowds, with a huge number of mourners expected to queue for several hours, including overnight, to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state, expected to be from Wednesday.Leaders from around the globe will also travel to the UK for the state funeral...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’

The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.Another former prime minister Theresa May agreed that...
WORLD
The Independent

Accession proclamation read to people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle

The proclamation of the new King has been read to the people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle.The Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel formally declared the accession of Charles III to the throne following the Queen’s death.Amid heavy rain, around 200 invited guests were inside the castle grounds, while hundreds more watched from under umbrellas outside the main gates.Hillsborough Castle is the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, and the Co Down village was recently honoured with a ‘Royal’ prefix in recognition of its long-standing regal links.The ceremony began with the Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) band...
WORLD
The Independent

King Charles III declared sovereign in Edinburgh proclamation

King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign in a ceremony at the Mercat Cross in Edinburgh today, 11 September.Lord Lyon King of Arms read out the proclamation, declaring King Charles the new monarch.His Majesty was proclaimed as head of state in Commonwealth countries such as Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.Sunday's ceremonies followed a proclamation the day before, held at an accession council ceremony at St James's Palace in London.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Second proclamation read at the Royal Exchange after Charles III declared KingKey moments from the accession council as Charles III formally declared kingMembers of Parliament swear allegiance to King Charles III
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

837K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy