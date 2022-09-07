Liz Truss appointed ‘broad church’ of all Tory talents, insists deputy PM amid cronyism claims

Liz Truss is appointing a “broad church” of ministers from across the Conservative Party , the new deputy PM Therese Coffey has claimed.

The new prime minister is accused of appointing a “cabinet of cronies” after conducting a brutal clear-out of Rishi Sunak supporters.

But Ms Truss’s closest ally insisted that she was focused on competency as she prepares to fill junior ministerial posts on Wednesday.

“This is, I think, a government of all the talents that we have in this party,” Ms Coffey told Sky News. “Liz has appointed a cabinet of a mixture of whether it’s people of her proactive supporters, people who did not support her as well.”

Ms Coffey, the new health secretary, claimed that “people will be able to see that we will continue to focus on having a broad church of people in our government” as junior ministers are named.

Of the cabinet appointments, only new attorney general Michael Ellis supported Mr Sunak during the leadership contest. Fellow Sunak backers Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay were all dispatched.

One former minister told The Independent of fears that Ms Truss was creating a “cabinet of cronies”, putting personal loyalty to her over competence at a time of virtually unprecedented crisis.

And former veterans minister Johnny Mercer accused her of favouring friends as he was axed. His wife called Ms Truss “imbecile” in a social media post and compared her to a Muppets character.

Labour’s Peter Kyle said the decision to consign big hitters from earlier Tory administrations to the backbenches showed deep rifts. “The Tory party is now ungovernable and incapable of governing,” said the shadow cabinet minister.

One of Ms Truss’ new cabinet ministers even cast doubt on whether she will survive until the next election. “I doubt she’ll last two years,” said minister told The Times .

But Truss allies have insisted the changes would “unify” the Tory party – pointing to senior roles for five leadership rivals, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Nadhim Zahawi.

Ms Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal cabinet cull of Mr Sunak’s supporters and rewarding her allies with the top jobs.

The new PM meets her new-look cabinet in the morning, while new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has summoned the bosses of major banks to discuss the economic crisis.

A government source confirmed that the plan is to freeze annual energy bills around the £2,500 mark. It is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Boris Johnson’s government.

The policy – which has been estimated to cost as much as £150bn – is expected to be funded through borrowing and general taxation, and is still being finalised by Ms Truss, chancellor and top officials.

Ms Coffey would not be drawn on the plan, expected to be unveiled on Thursday, saying Ms Truss would reveal all “this week”. She refused to comment on whether the UK will boost government borrowing to fund energy help.

She also said increases in health and social care funding will be paid for through general taxation, rather than the special levy of 1.25 per cent rise in National Insurance promised by previous chancellor Mr Sunak.

Grilled about the challenge of paying for health and social care without the guarantee of extra funds, Ms Coffey said: “We will continue to invest the same amount into health and social care that we would setting out through the levee”.

The new health secretary, a practising Catholic, also insisted she will “not seek to undo” abortion laws, amid concern from campaigners about her voting record on the issue.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said Ms Coffey – also appointed deputy prime minister – said she had a “deeply concerning” record on abortion rights.

“I’m conscious I have voted against abortion laws,” Ms Coffey told Sky News. “What I will say is I’m a complete democrat and that is done. It’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws.”