Concordia announces Fall 2022 enrollment
Concordia University, Nebraska announced the arrival of 389 new undergraduate students as of Aug. 22, leading to a full-time undergraduate enrollment of 1,124 on the Seward campus. “This class is historically one of the university’s largest classes. However, the university’s full time undergraduate enrollment is down from fall 2021,” said...
Spurred by Garner goal, program captures first-ever win over Benedictine
ATCHISON, Kan. – Even throughout the run of prosperity experienced by Concordia University Women’s Soccer since 2014, the program had never beaten Benedictine College, an annual national qualifier. Go ahead and cross that one off the to-do list. A second half goal from freshman Kierstynn Garner proved the difference as the Bulldogs upset the 25th-ranked Ravens, 1-0, on a rainy Saturday (Sept. 10) in Atchison, Kan. Garner and company completed a 2-0 week against Heart of America Athletic Conference opponents.
Orquiz PK, improved second half lead to 1-0 win over Bellevue
SEWARD, Neb. – Four days after a rivalry victory at York College, the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team found itself in a rough-and-tumble affair with a perennially strong Bellevue University opponent that was ranked No. 12 in the 2022 NAIA preseason coaches’ poll. The Bulldogs defended corner kick after corner kick and survived to claim a 1-0 victory in their 2022 home debut. Carlos Orquiz broke the scoreless draw with a penalty kick goal in the 84th minute.
