ATCHISON, Kan. – Even throughout the run of prosperity experienced by Concordia University Women’s Soccer since 2014, the program had never beaten Benedictine College, an annual national qualifier. Go ahead and cross that one off the to-do list. A second half goal from freshman Kierstynn Garner proved the difference as the Bulldogs upset the 25th-ranked Ravens, 1-0, on a rainy Saturday (Sept. 10) in Atchison, Kan. Garner and company completed a 2-0 week against Heart of America Athletic Conference opponents.

