Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Channel 4 has confirmed the new series of Gogglebox will air this evening as planned as the broadcaster feels it will bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for many of their viewers.The broadcaster said it had made “significant changes” to its schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.This comes as many British channels including BBC One and ITV continue to make changes to their regular programming schedules as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch.#Gogglebox RETURNS...
Sweden’s SVT Orders ‘Whiskey On The Rocks’; Netflix Women Pitch Contest Winners; Keshet International Hire; ‘Gogglebox’ Wales; Red Arrow Mipcom Scripted — Global Briefs
Sweden’s SVT Orders ‘Whiskey On The Rocks’ From Skyverse Nordic Sweden’s public service broadcaster SVT has boarded Skyverse Nordic comedy-drama Whiskey On The Rocks as its main commissioning broadcaster. The six-part series is still at script and production development stage and is being billed as a “premium, epic Cold War dramedy special event” directed by Björn Stein (Midnight Sun) and based on an original story from author Jonas Jonasson. It is among the first shows from Skyverse Nordic, which is a subsidiary of Sparkling, the Stockholm-based sister company to Humanoids that Deadline revealed back in May. The show reunites Jonasson with Skyverse boss Patrick...
Anchor shares experience of suffering 'beginnings of a stroke' on live TV
An Oklahoma news anchor suffered the beginnings of a stroke while reporting on live TV. She lost partial vision in one eye and soon after struggled to speak, KJRH reports.
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: World champion rivals clash at news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra from 19:00 BST and then from 21:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 BST. Savannah Marshall accused Claressa Shields of being...
