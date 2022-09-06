ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Gaviota, CA
Accidents
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Gaviota, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Gaviota, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
foxla.com

Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
CARPINTERIA, CA
New Times

Nipomo searches for missing teenager

A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Accident#Caucasian
L.A. Weekly

Paul Douglas Larson Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Goleta, CA]

Semi-Truck Hit and Killed Pedestrian near Turnpike Road Off Ramp. The fatal incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Turnpike Road off-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Larson was crossing the highway from the right shoulder to the center divider...
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
calcoasttimes.com

Several vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo

Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
NIPOMO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Elderly Montecito Resident’s Murder Get More Mysterious

The mysterious and suspicious circumstances surrounding the suspected homicide of 96-year-old Montecito resident Violet Evelyn Alberts this May just got more mysterious and suspicious. During last week’s Board of Supervisors hearing on the status of the District Attorney’s Real Estate Fraud task force, it came out that Alberts had been targeted in an alleged real estate fraud scheme concocted by Pauline Macareno, a Porter Ranch real estate operator, a few months prior to Alberts’s demise. Moreover, it was revealed Alberts had filed legal action against Macareno in March of this year.
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy