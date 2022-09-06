Read full article on original website
Russia expects Asia to shun the West's energy sanctions, Putin signals as he underlines Moscow's pivot to the region
Putin said most Asian nations "find the destructive logic of sanctions inacceptable [sic]," Tass reported. Moscow has pivoted to Asia for buyers of its energy exports as Western sanctions pile up. Putin said the West was failing and Asia is the future, given its US-beating economic growth. Vladimir Putin hinted...
nationalinterest.org
No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Before Mikhail Gorbachev's death, a close friend said the former USSR president was 'upset' at the state of Russia and felt his 'life's work' was ruined
Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and usher in a new age of warmer relationships between Moscow and the West.
Former USSR Member Looks to Ban Russian Language in Blow to Putin
Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Janis Bordans said that Latvia could restrict the Russian language in workplaces.
Putin: Russia is ready to arm its allies
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.
Russia's ruble has rallied nearly 40% since the war in Ukraine began. That could be bad news for Putin.
The ruble has gained against the dollar after collapsing immediately after the Ukraine invasion. Moscow's anti-crisis measures — such as hiking rates to 20% — may have squeezed the currency too high. Its rally means Russia's income from dollar-linked oil and gas sales is falling, a likely hit...
HuffPost
Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
Russia Pushing World to 'Edge' of Nuclear Disaster in Ukraine: Stavridis
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said that the situation at Zaporizhzhia "absolutely screams for international engagement."
Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout.
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
Putin Would Nuke NATO to Defend Russian Speakers in Baltics, Ally Suggests
Vladimir Solovyov told the Russia-1 program "Full Contact" that if the alliance got involved, "we will have no pity for them."
Putin says Ukraine government is 'illegitimate regime'
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday repeated his assertion that the Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime," saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.
Rouble slips as Putin addresses forum in Russia's far east
MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rouble opened weaker on Wednesday, under pressure from lower oil prices, as President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Russia's far east that the West's futile and aggressive attempts to isolate Russia with sanctions were failing.
Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond's glassmaker
For the glassmakers at iconic French tableware brand Duralex, the mornings have become a horror show. Daily updates from energy traders drop into their email inboxes, showing the asphyxiating upward climb of prices for the natural gas and electricity that power their energy-devouring business.Before Europe's energy crisis — which took off after the COVID-19 pandemic and became a full-blown economic threat with Russia's war in Ukraine — the price charts were reassuringly stable. They have since become a terrifying succession of peaks and troughs, with Russia choking off cheap natural gas deliveries in a battle of wills with European...
Elizabeth: Seven dutiful decades of national transformation and imperial retreat
Queen Elizabeth’s achievement was to adapt the monarchy to sweeping change without ever letting on what she was doing
Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers.
Russians bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev in funeral snubbed by Vladimir Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin's refusal to formally declare a state...
The Story of Russia by Orlando Figes review – what Putin sees in the past
Anyone who has wandered through Russia’s national museums, leafed through books of Russian art or watched some of Eisenstein’s cinematic masterpieces will know that prominent among the country’s iconography are arresting portraits of its princes and tsars. There is the imagined baptism of Grand Prince Vladimir, whose...
