One of the most frustrating things about landscape photography is that you have no control over the light, and an otherwise perfect scene can be ruined by it. Just because the light is not great, however, does not mean you need to pack it in and head home; sometimes, the answer is adjusting your approach a bit. Black and white can be such a solution, and this great video shows how it can help you come home with worthwhile photos.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 22 HOURS AGO