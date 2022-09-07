Read full article on original website
Related
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
I’m a gardening expert and there are seven things you shouldn’t forget to do before autumn arrives
WITH AUTUMN right around the corner it's time to start planning ahead in your garden. There are seven key jobs that you can do now that will make a massive difference in a few weeks time. Gardening expert William Mitchell from Sutton Manor Nursey explained that the changing weather can...
Dad 'Furious' With Wife for Selling Daughter's Birthday Present Applauded
"My wife looked up the price for one and told her that it was too expensive," the dad said.
poemhunter.com
Wiener Takes First Place Poem by Ima Ryma
In letting know who the boss be. Heaven is now her time and place. Standing before God, face to face. Sitting upon a golden throne. God's lap into a curl up zone. God seems unsure of what to do. This wiener dog does not retreat,. 'I believe you are in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mom Refusing To Attend Friend's Wedding Splits Views: 'Disgraceful'
The mother of a 3-month-old baby was called a "disgraceful best friend" by the bride's sister.
Social Media Roasts Shereé Whitfield’s ‘Copy Cat’ She By Shereé Clothing Line
It took Shereé Whitfield 14 years to finally debut her fashion line, She By Shereé, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After more than a decade of patience, fans say the collection wasn’t worth the wait. RHOA’s season finale on Sunday ended with Whitfield’s long-awaited She By Shereé fashion show.
People are just finding out Barbie’s real name after all this time
Did you know Barbie actually has a totally different name? Yep, we didn't either, and the revelation has left people feeling pretty shocked. There are a few origin stories about how Barbie was created. According to PBS, Barbie was born after a trip to Europe taken by Ruth and her husband Elliot in 1956.
natureworldnews.com
Flower Recycling: What Are the Benefits to the Environment?
Most of the flower trash is dumped directly into our water bodies. Because the hazardous pesticides and insecticides used to cultivate the flowers still have residue on them, when it is dumped into the water, it mixes with the water and pollutes the delicate ecology. Flower recycling brings happiness to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sister Defended for Refusing to Get 'Very Large' Tattoo Of Late Niece
"Even taking her grief into account, insisting that someone else permanently mark their body is way out of line," one commenter noted.
Four single mothers move into one home to raise their children together
They say it takes a village, and four single mums have revealed how they moved into a house together in Maryland, US, to raise their children. It all started when both Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper got divorced. The pair were already close friends and had lived in individual apartments prior to the move.
Fstoppers
Is Black and White the Solution to Bad Light in Landscape Photography?
One of the most frustrating things about landscape photography is that you have no control over the light, and an otherwise perfect scene can be ruined by it. Just because the light is not great, however, does not mean you need to pack it in and head home; sometimes, the answer is adjusting your approach a bit. Black and white can be such a solution, and this great video shows how it can help you come home with worthwhile photos.
Opinion: Walking Away From A Toxic Relationship is Never Easy
Many of the comments/responses I receive are from victims in toxic relationships. The majority of these victims want to/are in the midst of preparing to leave but are struggling to break the trauma bond.
TODAY.com
Watch this baby laugh hysterically as her grandmother chops veggies
A toddler with an infectious giggle is spreading joy to millions of people. In a viral TikTok video, 11-month-old Remi is heard laughing hysterically as her great-grandmother chops veggies. The adorable clip has been viewed nearly 7.5 million times since Remi’s mom, Jordan Snell, 23, shared it with her followers...
KIDS・
Dad Blasted by Internet for Feeding Kids Lobster Instead of McDonald’s: VIDEO
A dad was forced to defend himself after he was blasted on TikTok for sharing a video of his kids eating lobster omelets for breakfast. "When your kids have grown up never having eaten McDonald's, they opt for the lobster omelet instead," the video reads, while its caption adds: "When your kids enjoy the finer things in life."
Single Dad Slammed for Complaints Over Good-Natured Nanny: 'Just Shut Up'
"Idk what you're even complaining about," one commenter quipped. "This woman is literally Mary Poppins."
Turns out we've all been curling our hair wrong
Ah, the curling wands, a sure-fire way to burn your fingers, on the bright side, if they're used correctly you'll look like you just stepped out of the salon. Well, it turns out that you've been using yours wrong this entire time, and here's how to use it properly:. A...
Woman captures beautiful last moments of grandparents’ 60-year love story
A woman has captured beautiful photos of her grandparents' love story shortly before her grandmother passed away. Emily Hime, from Ontario, shared a post on Facebook, including two touching photographs, explaining that she had been 'blessed' to 'witness something beautiful' between her grandparents when her grandma became unwell. Emily's post...
marthastewart.com
Our Comprehensive Seasonal Guide to Yard Cleanup
Yards serve as a personal, private oasis, but to keep them that way—cleanup routines are essential. That means tending to their specific needs, depending on the seasons. "For those DIYing their yard, winter is a giant reset button," says Craig Elworthy, founder of Lawnbright, a DIY lawn care subscription company. "The weeds die off and your lawn goes dormant, requiring little attention until spring." This time is ideal to clean up your yard to bring it to its healthy state once the temperatures start to rise again.
Soon-to-Be Stepmom Backed After Leaving Partner's Sons 'Unattended' in Pool
"I don't think you were wrong," one commenter assured. "However, now you know to treat them like young children."
Parents Magazine
After Child's Rare Metal Straw Accident, Experts Share Zero-Waste Alternatives
One second, Charlie DeFraia was sipping a yogurt drink through a metal straw on the porch ledge. The next, he lost his balance and fell. Any parent knows tumbles can happen, but this fall was the first in a chain reaction of events that turned a leisurely day outside into a nightmare.
Comments / 0