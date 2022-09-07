Read full article on original website
Jerome County declares state of emergency due to fire (Video)
The Jerome County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 8, after quick growing blazes created dangerous conditions for firefighters and residents. Declaring a state of emergency gives Jerome County the ability to request additional resources from the state. The brush fires have been fueled by 30-40 mph winds and dry conditions, which have also created challenges for firefighters ...
Idaho State Trooper in 'critical condition' after being hit by car (Video)
An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle. The Sergeant, later ...
Part of I-84 closed nearly 5 hours after semi crashes into semi
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. JEROME COUNTY - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 9, at 1:20 p.m., on I-84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston,... ★...
