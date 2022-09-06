Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Vikings win close battle in home opener
VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings came back from a big double-digit deficit in the first quarter to defeat the Cedar Creek School Cougars 30-29 in their home opener Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium to remain undefeated. Vidalia senior quarterback Sema’J Hayes had a 55-yard...
Five rushing TDs, stout defense pave way to JV Raiders’ first win
ROCKINGHAM — The first football victory of the season for Richmond Senior High School came in shutout fashion by the junior varsity team on Thursday. Closing out their non-conference schedule against South View High School, the JV Raiders used a balanced diet of offense and defense to earn a 44-0 win.
Comments / 0