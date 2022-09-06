ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez Democrat

Vikings win close battle in home opener

VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings came back from a big double-digit deficit in the first quarter to defeat the Cedar Creek School Cougars 30-29 in their home opener Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium to remain undefeated. Vidalia senior quarterback Sema’J Hayes had a 55-yard...
