The North Dakota State women's soccer team will welcome teams to Dacotah Field for the first time during the 2022 regular season as the Bison are set to play host to Green Bay and Drake this weekend. NDSU will take on Green Bay Friday night with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. On Sunday, which will also be senior day, the Bison will take on Drake at 1 p.m. Sunday's game will also be televised live across the state of North Dakota and western Minnesota on WDAY Xtra.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO