NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Volleyball Rolls Past Montana State at NDSU Tournament, 3-0
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball team swept Montana State, 3-0, at the NDSU Tournament at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse on Saturday morning. Kelley Johnson handed out a match-best 33 assists with 11 digs and five kills. Michelle Glover added 11 kills with a match-best five blocks, while Ali Hinze recorded a match-high 16 digs with a match-best 12 kills.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Men’s Cross Country Wins 2nd Straight Meet to Open Season
MOORHEAD, Minn. – The North Dakota State men's cross country team won its second consecutive meet to open the 2022 season, taking the team title at the Dragon Twilight Invitational hosted by MSU Moorhead on Friday night. The Bison men had five of the top six finishers in the...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Houston Wins, Leads NDSU Women to Dragon Twilight Team Title
MOORHEAD, Minn. – The North Dakota State women's cross country team swept the individual and team titles for the second straight meet, winning the Dragon Twilight Invitational hosted by MSU Moorhead on Friday night at Bluestem. The Bison women finished with 24 points to claim their second team title...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Roll to 43-3 Victory Over North Carolina A&T
FARGO, N.D. - No. 1-ranked North Dakota State rolled to a 43-3 victory over North Carolina A&T in the 33rd annual Trees Bowl game Saturday, Sept. 10, before a crowd of 16,269 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. North Dakota State (2-0) opened the game with a four-play...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Watson’s Second Half Goal Lifts Bison Over Green Bay
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's soccer team picked up a 1-0 victory over Green Bay Friday night to open up the home schedule at Dacotah Field. Olivia Watson broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute as she gave the Bison (3-2-2) the lead when she knocked in a rebound from close range following a shot from Paige Goaley and a diving save from Green Bay's (2-3-0) Bailey Weimann.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Open Up Home Schedule With Games Against Green Bay, Drake
The North Dakota State women's soccer team will welcome teams to Dacotah Field for the first time during the 2022 regular season as the Bison are set to play host to Green Bay and Drake this weekend. NDSU will take on Green Bay Friday night with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. On Sunday, which will also be senior day, the Bison will take on Drake at 1 p.m. Sunday's game will also be televised live across the state of North Dakota and western Minnesota on WDAY Xtra.
