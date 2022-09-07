ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OH AG: ‘No nicotine marketing to kids;’ Juul to pay states nearly $440 million in settlement probe

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rd5z_0hl7AVW600

DAYTON — E-cigarette maker Juul will have to pay nearly $440 million to dozens of states in a settlement to drive down tobacco use.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with 32 other state attorneys general and Puerto Rico, made the announcement.

>>Juul to pay $438.5M to settle probe into marketing to teens

It stems from a nearly two-year investigation into the company’s marketing sales practices.

The investigation found that Juul purposefully marketed products to young people, even though it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes to those who are underage.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott says Juul is known for selling e-cigarettes with fruity flavors that are popular with teenagers and kids and their marketing team included free samples, social media campaigns, launch parties, and used young-looking models in its ad campaigns.

There was a 70 percent increase in teen use of e-cigarettes after the company’s launch in 2015, according to the FDA.

“We think that this will go a long way in stemming the flow of youth vaping,” said William Tong, Connecticut Attorney General. “I’m under no illusions and cannot claim that it will stop youth vaping. It continues to be an epidemic. It continues to be a huge problem. But we have essentially taken a big chunk out of what was once a market leader.”

This is not the first time a cigarette company has been accused of getting juveniles addicted to nicotine, according to McDermott.

“No nicotine marketing to kids,” said Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General. “It was wrong when it was Joe Camel, and it’s wrong when it’s Juul’s mint and fruit flavors and their influencer for new addicts.”

>>RELATED: Juul, FDA agree to suspend court case while e-cigarette ban remains on hold

In June, the FDA did try to stop Juul from selling products but a court blocked the ban so customers can still find the e-cigarette in stores.

The company now has restrictions placed on it.

McDermott says Juul agreed to stop using the following in the settlement:

  • Cartoons
  • People under the age of 35
  • Product placement
  • Free samples
  • Influencers
  • Flavored products in marketing to youth

Juul will have a decade to make pay with the $438.5 million settlement.

If it takes longer, McDermott says the final amount could reach up to almost $480 million.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
William Tong
Cleveland.com

Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Election deniers pushing effort for huge requests for 2020 vote documents in Ohio, other states

The 2022 midterm elections are less than eight weeks away, but the battle over the outcome of the 2020 vote is still raging on in boards of elections in several states. For instance, an influx of identical public records requests from different people asking for massive amounts of information is coming into boards of elections in Ohio as they’re preparing for this fall’s vote.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine Marketing#Influencer Marketing#Business Industry#Linus Business
WKBN

Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Decisive Ohio abortion case to be heard in Hamilton County Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hearing is scheduled in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to decide the future of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. The ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio are among the plaintiffs who filed the case against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sept. 2 arguing the ban violates the Ohio constitution.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Marketing
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio auto parts maker cited by the U.S. Labor Department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio auto parts manufacturer found themselves in hot water with the United States Labor Department. According to a release, Woodbridge Englewood Inc. in Clayton, Ohio was cited for exposing workers to fires and failing to train them on initial stage fire identification and use of fire extinguishers after federal safety investigators received a referral from a local fire department that responded to 13 fires at the auto parts manufacturer in a two-year period.
CLAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in...
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy