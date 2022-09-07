Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Creating more housing will strengthen our community
Over the last 50+ years my family has lived in Piedmont we have seen progressive changes in Piedmont’s demographics. Our family moved to Piedmont in 1967, when most parents were having children in their 20s and comfortably surviving on one salary. Today the social and economic structures of families in our community have drastically changed. For a majority of our city, two full-time incomes are often needed to purchase a home in Piedmont, and even with dual incomes, many of my fellow alumni returning to our community still needed help from their parents to purchase their homes. Enrollment in our schools is drastically declining, reflecting young adults delaying parenthood until they can simultaneously afford a house and childcare in a city that doesn’t cater to working families.
beyondthecreek.com
Kindbody Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek
Fertility clinic Kindbody is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where J. Rockcliff Realtors used to be. I still feel this building would make for a great pizza restaurant. Anyway, check out their services here. From their website here:. Our goal is to make the process of going to the doctor...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Adult School: Single-day classes in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and WordPress
Do you have a basic knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint, but want to learn how to use a specific feature? Or do you want a one-day lesson on how to create a website?. Piedmont Adult School offers a variety of Saturday workshops on these targeted topics. Classes include...
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
piedmontexedra.com
2014 Oakland Avenue, Piedmont
$3,300,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,074 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Ideally located in the heart of Piedmont, this fantastic traditional home is an opportunity to live amongst the charm of beautiful period details and the luxury of contemporary updates. The gracious foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining room, featuring wainscoting and lovely built-in cabinet.
Antioch Unified schools on early release schedule Thursday due to heat
ANTIOCH – Officials with the Antioch Unified School District announced that schools on Thursday would release students early, as the ongoing heat wave is expected to bring more extreme temperatures."Due to the excessive heat and demand on powering our air conditioning units in the afternoon, all AUSD schools will be on an early release schedule," the district said in a statement Wednesday night. "Your child's health and safety is our top priority."District officials said highs are expected to reach 111 degrees. Communities in eastern Contra Costa County have been hit hard by the heat wave, as highs have exceeded 110 for several days. Most of the Bay Area, including nearly all of Contra Costa County, is under an excessive heat warning, which remains in effect through at least 8 p.m. Thursday.Parents are urged to check the early release schedule at their school for dismissal times.
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
theburlingameb.org
A sunny weekend draws a diverse crowd to Millbrae’s annual Art & Wine Festival
There’s one main reason why fans of the Millbrae Art and Wine Festival return year after year: the weather. “I live where it’s very hot,” said pottery vendor Randy Pearsall, who drove west from sweltering Manteca, where it was 109 degrees Fahreheit on Saturday, Sept. 3. “So it’s really nice this time of year to come up. It’s cool.”
Contra Costa County begins administering omicron booster shots
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County COVID-19 vaccination sites will open up the morning of Friday, Sept. 9 for people in the county looking to receive the new omicron booster shot. The sites will be taking walk-ins, but appointments are preferred. Who is eligible for the omicron booster? Anyone 12 years […]
Will it survive? Oakland First Fridays festival needs community help as money runs dry
Nearly every month over the past 10 years, the First Fridays Festival has become a cultural staple in Oakland. Now, they may only have enough money to last a couple more months.
Bay Area Rescue Mission celebrates ‘growing family’
Richmond’s Bay Area Rescue Mission (BARM) is celebrating a precious new arrival. A baby girl named Kateri was born Aug. 21 at 7:23 a.m. to her mother Bre, who has been a guest at the shelter since she was four months pregnant. Kateri will join her mother at BARM’s...
piedmontexedra.com
1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland
$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
SFist
Historic Designation for Stonestown’s Old Movie Theater, Which Is Not Even Used Anymore, Could Alter Housing Plan
The now-shuttered Regal UA Stonestown Twin movie theater apparently has some claim to a historic designation, which could throw a monkey wrench into a proposed 2,900-unit housing development. The ongoing knock on San Francisco is that we’re not building any housing, which is not entirely true. There are a few...
daytrippen.com
Redwood Valley Steam Train Tilden Park
The Redwood Valley Steam Train has been plying its trade in Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley for over fifty years. A fully functional miniature railway, the railroad has one and a quarter miles of track on which to run its fleet of replicas of steam engines of old. That track...
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
piedmontexedra.com
Oakland plans to return Sequoia Point land to indigenous ownership
Oakland officials announced this week plans to return about 5 acres of land owned by the city to Indigenous stewardship. The Oakland City Council will hold hearings discussing the return of the land, known as Sequoia Point, to Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, the first urban Indigenous women-led land trust in the country, and the East Bay Ohlone tribe Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. Sequoia Point is located between Skyline Boulevard and the Big Trees Trail in Joaquin Miller Park.
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
oaklandside.org
We toured the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, which is still under renovation
The interior of the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center—formerly the Oakland Municipal Auditorium—has been a construction zone since late 2020, when the city of Oakland entered into a 99-year lease for the rehabilitation and operation of the 1915 Beaux-Arts-style building with Oakland Civic, LLC, an affiliate of Orton Development. The developer won the rights to the project in 2015.
