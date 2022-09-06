Read full article on original website
Friday Night Flights 2022: September 9 Full Show
Friday Night Flights kicked off the 2022 season of high school football coverage tonight. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.
Dinosaur Adventure stomping into Hampton Roads Convention Center in October
Residents of Hampton Roads can now walk alongside the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest heads to Hampton, Va. in October.
newscentermaine.com
Finn the beagle | Pup rescued from Virginia lab adjusts to life as a pet
Three-year-old Finn is one out of hundreds of beagles rescued from a lab in Virginia and brought to Maine. Now, he is experiencing life as a pet for the first time.
peninsulachronicle.com
Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
WGNT-27 is back on the air
As of 9:03 p.m. Saturday, WGNT-27 is back on the air for all viewers after experiencing technical issues.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
New COVID-19 booster officially being distributed in Hampton Roads
The newest COVID-19 booster shot is officially being distributed in Hampton Roads by Riverside Medical Group.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 13,195 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 49,700 PCR tests processed over the past week.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
3 things to do this weekend: September 9, 2022
If you are just counting down until the weekend we’re here to help. News 3 has three things you can do around Hampton Roads.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and windy today, Tidal flooding risk
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Coastal Flood Advisory today for a large part of Hampton Roads and coastal North Carolina. Minor level tidal flooding expected again today. A windy end to the work week with more sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s with building clouds and increasing...
Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further
Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
Double-check your numbers! Unclaimed jackpot-winning Virginia Lottery ticket expires in September
An unclaimed Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing. Lottery officials have been waiting for the lucky winner to redeem their prize ever since.
JUUL pays the price, Virginia to receive millions
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia will be one of 34 U.S. states and territories to sign a $438.5 million settlement with e-cigarette company, JUUL.
NBC 29 News
Former First Lady of Virginia Reflects on Queen's Visit to Virginia
One company wants to convert a part of a former tire factory in Scottsville to a modern apartment complex. UVA Health is discussing the possibility of an annual COVID-19 booster. Youth Transpo Study. Updated: 20 hours ago. For weeks, the Justice, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Youth Program, or “JEDI,” gathered...
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
