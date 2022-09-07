ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

St. Peter’s Apple Festival still needs volunteers

MONROE, CT — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s annual Apple Festival is this weekend, but the church still needs volunteers to run the event. The Apple Festival posted a Facebook message Thursday asking people, age 14 and older, to volunteer Saturday and Sunday. The church will sign off on volunteer hours for high school students.
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Rotary Club Golf Classic attracts 72 golfers to Whitney Farms

MONROE, CT — The Rotary Club of Monroe’s 28th Annual Golf Classic at Whitney Farms was played under a bright sun with mostly clear skies Thursday, as 72 golfers competed, while raising money to benefit community causes the club supports. “We lucked out. It’s a fantastic day,” said...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

A section of Pepper Street will be closed the weekend of Sept. 16

MONROE, CT — First Selectman Ken Kellogg reported significant progress on the Pepper Street reconstruction project in an update Thursday, but says a weekend closing will be necessary to finish the section between Cambridge and Commerce drive. Drivers can expect detours Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. through Sunday,...
MONROE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, CT
Society
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Easton, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Society
City
Monroe, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Bridgeport, CT
Entertainment
Monroe, CT
Entertainment
themonroesun.com

Masuk boys soccer is ‘back on the map’

MONROE, CT — Brendan Cavanaugh, head coach of the Masuk High boys soccer team, has high hopes for his new-look lineup, which graduated a bulk of its starters from a year ago. The Panthers will look to contend for a South-West Conference championship and the season gets going Tuesday,...
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy