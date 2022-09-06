Read full article on original website
Lapinsky, Alvernia First at Albright Invitational
Orwigsburg, Pa. (Sept. 8, 2022) - Alvernia University Women's Golf finished with three of the top five finishers - including low medalist Katie Lapinsky - to pace Alvernia to a first place team finish on Thursday at the Albright College Invitational at Schuylkill Country Club. Lapinsky tied with Alvernia's Yupha...
Alvernia Opens MAC Commonwealth Play with 3-1 Win Over Hood
Reading, Pa. (Sept. 7, 2022)- Alvernia University (4-0, 1-0) took down Hood College (2-2, 0-1) 3-1 in MAC Commonwealth women's volleyball action Wednesday night at Alvernia. With the win, the Golden Wolves start the season at 4-0 for the first time since the 2002 season. The Golden Wolves started the...
Golden Wolves Draw With Rutgers-Camden on Late Equalizer
Camden, NJ (Sept. 7, 2022) - Alvernia University (0-1-2) scored an equalizer in the 82nd minute to force a 2-2 tie against Rutgers-Camden (0-1-1) on Wednesday night in non-conference women's soccer action at Camden. With just under nine minutes to play, Gabriella Fontana found Kalyn Keen on the left side...
Chargers Down Golden Wolves 3-1 in Home Opener
Reading, Pa (September 8, 2022) - Lancaster Bible College (2-1) defeated Alvernia University (1-1-1) 3-1 in non-conference men's soccer action on Thursday at Alvernia. The Golden Wolves outshot the Chargers 24-12 but fell short after the Chargers netted two quick second half goals. Lancaster Bible fired three shots on goal...
