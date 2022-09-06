Bombers got back on track Friday night with a Hoosier Conference West division win over Twin Lakes by score 34-7. Bombers got 2 touchdown runs from Kadyn Rowland on his way to 173 yards rushing, Rowland also caught a 43 yard touchdown pass from Corbin Mathew in the 3rd quarter. Mathew was 7-10 for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns, as Diego Hernandez-Reyes was the reciever on a 21 yard 4th quarter snag to go along with Rowlands 3rd quarter catch. Aaron Barko had a productive night with his 3 touches going for average of 25 yards, with 1 catch 24 yards and 2 runs for 50 yards. Hernandez-Reyes added 3 total catches for 56 yards. Defense was equally impressive coming up with 2 interceptions and 3 pass break ups. Trenton Simmons and Kadyne Doyle snagged errant tosses from their MLB positions, both players had 1 solo and 8 assists as well. Defense was once again led up front by Jordan Cree who recorded numerous QB hurries, and had 5 Solo tackles, which 2 went for losses. Bryan Camerena and Adam Ahler each had a sack.

MONTICELLO, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO