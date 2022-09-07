ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Health secretary Therese Coffey insists she will not undo abortion laws

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRPxY_0hl6LxrG00

Liz Truss ’s new health secretary Therese Coffey has insisted she will “not seek to undo” abortion laws, amid concern from campaigners about her voting record on the issue.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said Ms Coffey – also appointed deputy prime minister – has a “deeply concerning” record on abortion rights.

The senior Tory figure voted to revoke the rights to at-home abortion care, as well as voting against extension of abortion rights to women in Northern Ireland.

The practising Catholic has previously said that she would “prefer that people didn’t have abortions, but I am not going to condemn people that do”.

The new health secretary insisted that she would not seek to overturn abortion rights during her time in charge of the NHS , saying she would be focused on “ABCD – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists”.

“I’m conscious I have voted against abortion laws,” Ms Coffey told Sky News. “What I will say is I’m a complete democrat and that is done. It’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws.”

Asked by the BBC about the concerns of abortion campaigners, the senior cabinet minister said: “Access to abortion is set out – it’s already available right across the United Kingdom. I have responsibility for England, and that access will continue.”

Ms Coffey was also grilled about voting against making at-home abortion pills, introduced during the Covid lockdowns, permanently available across England and Wales.

“There are many other people who are exceptionally pro-abortion who did not want that to happen,” she told the BBC. “However, parliament voted, and it’s happened, and the regulations are already in place.”

Asked about social media users pointing out that the new health secretary had been a smoker, she said: “I don’t look at social media. I’ve had all sorts of abuse hurled for many years, it doesn’t worry me.”

Ms Coffey also said health and social care will be funded through general taxation, rather than the special levy of 1.25 per cent rise in National Insurance promised by previous chancellor Rishi Sunak .

Grilled about the challenge of paying for health and social care without the guarantee of extra funds, Ms Coffey said: “We will continue to invest the same amount into health and social care that we would setting out through the levee”.

Hinting that she would push for the NHS to use the private health care sector to clear the huge backlog of operations, she told LBC: “I think we just need to use every capacity that we can, and we already use the independent sector in order to help patients get the operations that they need today.”

Asked about the prospect of junior doctors striking over pay, Ms Coffey said: “I hope that, of course, people will continue to put their patients first.”

Meanwhile, Ms Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal cabinet cull of Mr Sunak’s supporters and rewarding her allies with the top jobs.

The new PM will hold the debut meeting of her new-look cabinet in the morning, while new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has summoned the bosses of major banks to discuss the new economic strategy.

A government source confirmed that the plan is to freeze annual energy bills around the £2,500 mark. It is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Boris Johnson’s government.

Ms Coffey would not be drawn on the plan, expected to be unveiled on Thursday, saying Ms Truss would reveal all “this week”. She refused to comment on whether the UK will boost government borrowing to fund energy help.

The health secretary also insisted that Ms Truss has appointed a “broad church” and a diverse “government of all the talents”, despite criticism that she has culled all Sunak supporters.

One former minister told The Independent of fears that Ms Truss was creating a “cabinet of cronies”, putting loyalty to her over the competence required at a time of unprecedented crisis.

On Wednesday she will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in her first PMQs, and is expected to continue with a reshuffle of government positions.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss informed early on Thursday that Queen may die that day

Liz Truss already knew the Queen was on the brink of death when she rose to unveil her £100bn energy price plan in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, it has emerged.The first indication most people had that anything was amiss came when chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi showed Ms Truss a note in the Commons chamber at around 12.15, some 15 minutes before the official announcement of the Queen’s ill-health from Buckingham Palace.But it is now understood that the prime minister was informed by cabinet secretary Simon Case of the grave situation around two...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss to join King Charles on UK tour during national mourning

Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on his tour of the UK next week as he leads the nation in the “significant moment” of mourning for the late Queen.The Conservative prime minister and the King will head to Scotland on Monday morning, followed by visits to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.Ms Truss will support Charles by joining him at “services of reflection” around the country during the 10-day mourning period, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s official spokesman said it was not a formal or constitutional role, but was agreed by No 10 and Buckingham Palace.“It’s not a...
U.K.
The Independent

Gordon Brown left ’embarrassed’ by Queen’s knowledge of current affairs

Former prime minister Gordon Brown admitted he could be left “embarrassed” during meetings with the Queen, revealing the former monarch was often better informed about current affairs than he was.He recalled how the Queen questioned “why have these bankers got it all wrong” in 2008, when the financial crash led to the UK entering recession.Mr Brown, who was prime minister between 2007 and 2010, told how Elizabeth II “actually knew better about what was happening to the country” than he did during his time in Number 10.She actually knew better about what was happening to the country than I was....
U.K.
Grazia

New Health Secretary Therese Coffey Has Said Some Worrying Things About Abortion Rights

Dr Therese Coffey, Britain’s new health secretary, known for a love of karaoke and the occasional cigar. She’s a big Liverpool fan, getting caught in what she described as ‘a mosh pit’ at this year’s Champions League final in Paris. She has a PhD in chemistry and is even the kind of person who sets Dr Dre’s Still Dre as an 8 o’clock phone alarm – as LBC’s Nick Ferrari found out live on air this morning.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
creators.com

Political Careers Are Ending in Failure Because of Outdated 'Expert' Theories

"All political lives, unless they are cut off at midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure, because that is the nature of politics and of human affairs." So said the British politician Enoch Powell, whose own once-stellar career ended in spectacular failure. Lately, careers have been ending in failure...
WORLD
The Independent

University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death

Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
U.K.
US News and World Report

UK's Liz Truss Appoints Hardline Brexit Supporter to N. Ireland Office

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday appointed strongly pro-Brexit lawmaker Steve Baker to a junior ministerial role in the Northern Ireland Office, an appointment criticised as sending a "destructive message". Truss said earlier on Wednesday her preference was to find a negotiated settlement with the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Health And Social Care#Uk#Tory#Catholic#Nhs#Sky News#Democrat
The Independent

Australia junks prioritising referendum on having separate head of state amid Queen’s death

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out holding a referendum to dump newly proclaimed King Charles III as Australia’s head of state, in a reversal of his earlier policy, the groundwork of which his government had began when he was elected.Rejecting talks on becoming a republic with its own head of state, the prime minister said it is not the time for change but instead for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Mr Albanese said he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional changes out of “deep respect and admiration” for the Queen unless he was re-elected.Ruling out holding a...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
The Independent

Sinn Fein stays away from proclamation but will attend other royal events

Sinn Fein stayed away from Sunday’s accession proclamation ceremony in Northern Ireland but said it will attend other official events during the period of mourning for the Queen.While leaders of several of the region’s other political parties were at Hillsborough Castle for the proclamation of the King’s accession, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and other senior party figures were at a rally in Belfast for victims of the Troubles.The ‘Time for Truth’ rally was organised to demonstrate opposition to the UK Government’s controversial plans to deal with the legacy of the conflict in Northern Ireland.Sinn Fein president Mary Lou...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: I took my kids to London to pay their respects to the Queen – it didn’t quite go to plan

This week, in order to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, we visited central London. And, as per my children’s wishes, we largely spent that time in Sports Direct buying trainers. It wasn’t what I’d envisaged, but then, this week has been unexpected in many ways.I’d like to say I saw the news and decided to hot foot it to London just to show my children the pages of history as they turned. In fact, I already had train tickets for a day out, booked in a distant, golden age that I like to call “seven months ago”,...
U.K.
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Live updates: Queen's coffin set to leave Scottish estate

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is leaving her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle as the late monarch begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral.Six gamekeepers from the summer retreat where the queen died Thursday will carry the late sovereign’s oak coffin from the castle’s ballroom to a hearse Sunday. It will begin a six-hour, 280-kilometer (175-mile) journey through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh.Crowds are expected to line the route as the nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch. Early Sunday, flowers and other tributes — a small Paddington Bear toy, a hand-drawn picture of the queen —...
U.K.
The Independent

Accession proclamation read to people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle

The proclamation of the new King has been read to the people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle.The Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel formally declared the accession of Charles III to the throne following the Queen’s death.Amid heavy rain, around 200 invited guests were inside the castle grounds, while hundreds more watched from under umbrellas outside the main gates.Hillsborough Castle is the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, and the Co Down village was recently honoured with a ‘Royal’ prefix in recognition of its long-standing regal links.The ceremony began with the Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) band...
WORLD
The Independent

King Charles III declared sovereign in Edinburgh proclamation

King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign in a ceremony at the Mercat Cross in Edinburgh today, 11 September.Lord Lyon King of Arms read out the proclamation, declaring King Charles the new monarch.His Majesty was proclaimed as head of state in Commonwealth countries such as Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.Sunday's ceremonies followed a proclamation the day before, held at an accession council ceremony at St James's Palace in London.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Second proclamation read at the Royal Exchange after Charles III declared KingKey moments from the accession council as Charles III formally declared kingMembers of Parliament swear allegiance to King Charles III
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: What happens between now and the funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held on Monday, 19 September.The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, and the day has been approved as a bank holiday across the UK by King Charles III.On Sunday, 11 September, the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral to travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.In the next few days, the Queen will be flown to England, where her coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days ahead of her funeral on 19 September.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Collapse, stagger or thrive? The Commonwealth searches for a role after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

For almost 70 years, Elizabeth II was head of the Commonwealth - one of the world’s oldest transnational associations dubbed a “family of nations”.Following her death on Thursday, aged 96, King Charles III has now assumed the role which will mark a new chapter in the House of Windsor.Founded in 1949 and led by King George VI, the union is comprised of 56 member states. The queen was head of state in 32 of those nations when she came to the throne, aged 25, in 1953 following the early death of her father, the king.Elizabeth’s reign saw Britain’s declining influence...
U.K.
The Independent

What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule

The Queen has died and Charles has addressed the nation for the first time as the new King.Plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge, now incorporate Operation Unicorn, the contingency plans for her death in Scotland.Thursday September 8 would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plan but the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning Friday was considered as D+0 to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’

The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.Another former prime minister Theresa May agreed that...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

837K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy