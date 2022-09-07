Shirley Mae Conway died peacefully, surrounded family and care givers, on Tuesday August 23, at the age of 91, in the home she shared with her daughter Julie in Santa Cruz, California. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will also continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to the family in honor of Shirley to the Barn Theater, the Willmar Food Bank, or Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO