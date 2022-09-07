Read full article on original website
Juanita Hanson
Juanita Hanson, age 87, of Buffalo Lake, MN died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Olivi…
Ruth Strey
Ruth Ann Strey, age 89, of Buffalo Lake formerly Bird Island, MN, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be on Monday, September 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Willmar hears more about assessments...hearing continued to October 11th
(Willmar MN-) Nearly 2 dozen Willmar residents Tuesday expressed their concerns and asked questions about assessments on their properties for this year's street improvement projects. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says some had earlier spoken at the August 15th council meeting... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...After...
Leach
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business. (Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Cour…
Company wants to open Halal slaughter operation in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council Tuesday set a hearing date of September 19th to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
Many events and activities across the area this weekend
(Kandiyohi County MN-) Many events are taking place across this area this weekend:. The 39th Annual Prairie Pothole Day takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stoney Ridge Farm site at Highway 9 and Highway 71, northwest of New London. There's no admission but people are encouraged to buy a ticket or tickets to the many raffles taking place...there are more than 20 exhibitor and vendor booths, dog distance jumping, black powder shoot, rock climbing wall, bb-gun shoot, axe throwing and much more. Parking available on the grounds, and dogs on leashes are welcome.
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash
(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shirley Conway
Shirley Mae Conway died peacefully, surrounded family and care givers, on Tuesday August 23, at the age of 91, in the home she shared with her daughter Julie in Santa Cruz, California. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will also continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to the family in honor of Shirley to the Barn Theater, the Willmar Food Bank, or Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
St. Catherine's Church "Fall Festival"
St. Catherine's Church "Fall Festival" Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm, with Mass at 10 am. Roast Beef dinner served from 11 am to 1 pm, indoor seating, outside seating, pickup, delivery within city limits. Adults: $14.00, children ages 4 to 11: $7.00, children ages 3 & under: free.
Olson addresses New London City Council on Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park. Olson appeared before the council last week to make the request and gave an abbreviated presentation of why she thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business
(Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on armed robbery charges. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft of between 1000-and-5000 dollars. Unconditional bail was set at $75,000, and $20,000 with conditions, and Leach's next court appearance was slated for September 14th at 330 p.m. Willmar police believe Leach robbed a business on South First Street at gunpoint Saturday night.
Special Weather Statement issued September 08 at 11:40PM CDT by NWS
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Chippewa, southeastern Swift and west central Kandiyohi Counties through 1215 AM CDT... At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kerkhoven, or 17 miles west of Willmar, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.
Filming to begin on Urdahl movie this weekend
(Fort Ridgely MN-) Filming is scheduled to begin this weekend for a movie being made from Representative Dean Urdahl's book "Uprising." Filming locations will include Fort Ridgely in Renville County, The Forest City Stockade north of Litchfield, and possibly Historic Chippewa Village in Montevideo. Urdahl says the movie, about the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War, will including local Civil War reenactors, local community theater actors, and Urdahl said he has met with some possible Dakota actors from a reservation in Flandreau South Dakota...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 09 at 12:15AM CDT until September 09 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA AND SOUTHEASTERN SWIFT COUNTIES... At 1215 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Kerkhoven, or 18 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
Cardinals fall to the Tigers
The Willmar Cardinals lost at home Friday night 44-0 to the #1 ranked team in the state, the Hutchinson Tigers. The Tigers got off to a fast start scoring on the first snap of the game with a 66 yard touchdown run. The Cardinals first possession ended with a interception setting up Hutchinson for their second scoring drive which ended with a one yard touchdown. The Willmar offense had a tough time moving the ball in the first half against a strong Hutchinson defense. The Tigers added another touchdown with 11 minutes left in the second quarter to take a 22-0 lead into the half.
Renville County officials say safety improvements have been made at deadly intersection
(Olivia MN-) Renville County officials say they have made efforts to improve safety at a deadly intersection south of Danube. Since 2013 five people have died as a result of crashes at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4. The most recent took the life of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo who passed away August 29th after a crash the day before. East-west traffic on 4 is supposed to stop, and Renville County Public Works Director and Highway Engineer Jeff Marlow says while no official traffic or crash study has been done at that intersection, they have put rumble strips in the pavement ahead of the stop signs and they have put up dual "stop ahead" signs. They have also put LED flashing stop signs up, under which are yellow signs stating "cross traffic does not stop."
